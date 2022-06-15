Minimal COVID-19 protocols on campus: reasonable or “blatant disregard?”

Not wanting to transmit the virus to her summer school classmates, she immediately contacted her French Studies professor, Radostin Tonev, to let him know of her absence.

Tonev replied to S on July 4, telling her that because she didn’t have any medical proof of her illness, she would have little choice but to take her midterm in person.

In an email written five minutes before S was supposed to take her exam, Tonev claimed he wasn’t aware Concordia advised community members who tested positive to self-isolate. He told her she could take the exam once she tested negative.

Shoshanah Jacobs, an associate professor in the department of integrative biology at the University of Guelph, said that universities “need to act like adults” in managing the pandemic.

“It sounds like Concordia and Guelph are pretty much on the same track of complete and blatant disregard for the safety and health of their community,” said Jacobs. They added that leaving COVID accommodations to the discretion of professors under the pretense of respecting academic freedom is a poor excuse “because what they can do is protect the health and safety of the campus.”

Since the mask mandate at Concordia was removed in late June, the community has been divided on whether or not it should be reinstated. Surveys conducted by The Link on social media show that students are not on the same page regarding the effectiveness of masks.

According to a Reddit poll conducted on July 11, 50 per cent of Concordia students reported they would not feel safer on campus if Concordia re-implemented its mask mandate. Some said they already felt safe without masks, and others argued that “barely anyone wears [masks] properly.”

One student commented, “an auditorium crammed with 80-300 people wearing masks is an absolute farce. No more masks.” Many others complained about being tired of masking entirely.