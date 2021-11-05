How France Stohner is transforming Filipino identity and municipal politics

Fresh from helping out at the MultiCaf Mobile Market, France Stohner, the first Filipina to run for city councillor in Snowdon, greeted me with a wave and a sparkling smile.

We walked from Nelson Mandela Park to Morena, a Filipino restaurant known for its fried chicken, who recently celebrated their two year anniversary. On the way, Stohner poked her head into the print shop she’s been going to during her campaign to say hello. She inquired about the cashier’s mom, who wasn’t there that day. “Tell her I say hi!” she called through the door.

We stopped again a couple doors down, since she wanted to get flowers for the restaurateurs. The flower shop was closed, so we went to the restaurant empty handed. Regardless, the employees inside were just as excited to see her as she was to see them.

We ordered tapsilog, a Filipino breakfast consisting of cured beef, garlic fried rice, and a perfectly runny fried egg. We waited for our food outside at a picnic table and basked in the abnormally warm October weather. Stohner was dressed to work; she and the rest of Sue Montgomery’s Courage team volunteer at the Mobile Market every Wednesday where they hand out fresh produce to Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce residents.