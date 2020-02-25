University is a luxury that many poor students can’t afford

I grew up in Brooklyn with a brother and an immigrant single mom, our family income dipping below the poverty line for much of my childhood. Experiencing bouts of poverty in my youth caused what psychologists call trauma due to poverty.

I cut school for the first time in fifth grade, assuming my first job as my mother’s translator when we applied for food stamps and welfare. Cutting school later became a compulsion, leading me to eventually drop out of high school. I somehow managed to make it into a community college, but barely made it through the second semester.

I dropped out of college 15 years ago despite qualifying for financial aid. Our family income was low enough that, even while working full-time, I was able to demonstrate financial need for tuition relief. But there were so many other barriers as a student coming from a poor background, including pressures from jam-packed schedules, chronic stress and exhaustion. Despite what some believe, a financial-aid-to-bachelor’s-degree pipeline simply does not exist.

I began working when I was 14 years old. And by 16 years old, I was paying for our electricity and phone bills with a full-time job as a personal assistant that paid $7 an hour. At 18 years old, I found a job as a receptionist that paid marginally more at $10 an hour, and kept this job throughout my time at the community college. Attending college with a 9 to 5 job meant I could only take night classes on top of the hour and a half commute each way between the office, school, and home. The subway was where I studied, rested, and ate meals.