Craving spirituality: Holistic practices that date back thousands of years are making a comeback

“No matter what I, or other creators of colour will do, the creators that get to one million plus views on spirituality TikTok are the white girls,” said Angel.

Besides the problematic ways in which these practices are being capitalized, there is also a large problem of appropriation when it comes to spiritual practices and methods. Spiritual practices that are directly derived from marginalized communities have been adopted by anyone who wishes to practice it.

With these practices becoming more and more capitalized and white washed, 21-year-old sorcerer, Uriel Villaverde, said that it bothers him a lot to see people making profit off of spiritual practices like tarot reading.

Villaverde grew up Catholic in Mexico City and moved to Canada a couple of years ago, where he can live in his spiritual truth and his queerness.

“My mother is from the city of Santa Lucia in the state of Hidalgo in the mountains, that's where some of my magic and spirituality comes from,” he said.

Villaverde is a professional tarot reader, palm reader, and considers himself a sorcerer. “The word sorcerer means to learn and even though I was born with a gift and intuition, I am never done learning and expanding in my spiritual ways,” he said.

While Villaverde thinks it's great that people are looking inwards and wanting to grow, he believes tarot readers shouldn't even be charging for readings.“A tarot session shouldn't be more than $5. When I see people charging more it tells me that something is wrong. The point of people like me, who truly have a gift, is to help people, period,” he said.

When it comes to the question of spirituality over traditional religion, Villaverde said spirituality goes deeply into certain important concepts that organized religion barely touches.

24-year-old Jada Marcelus was brought up as a Seventh Day Adventist in a Haitian community in Montreal and Ottawa. Like a lot of people recently, she is finding her way into her own version of spirituality that now mixes Christian elements and ancestral beliefs.

“There are certain religious principles that are genuinely good and [that] I still have with me, but also, I am using spirituality to help me heal some of the trauma religion brought to my young, hard-headed queer self,” she said. “I was gifted crystals and I put intentions into them. I meditate and try to listen to what my body and my mind are telling me. My overall intuition got stronger and I do believe ancestors are sending me signs to guide me.”