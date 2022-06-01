Concordia renews contract with notorious prison food provider

Maestracci said that all students are encouraged to voice any concerns involving the food quality. Students may provide feedback through the anonymous app “Napkin Talk” and bring up concerns during “Table Talks,” meetings held twice per semester with residents, Aramark representatives, and the Concordia Food Services.

Many students have even ridiculed the food served via social media. Two Instagram pages, @greynunscaf and @greynunsfoodfancy , have posted numerous shocking photos of the dishes served to students. Many posts display uncooked chicken, moldy bread, bug-infested meals, and unwanted particles in the food, including pieces of plastic and hair.

Boudreau, nonetheless, was critical of the effectiveness of these measures. She said a friend of hers who suffers from celiac disease often went days without eating due to the lack of gluten-free options, despite being promised such alternatives would be always available before moving into the residence.

After bringing up this concern, the administration reportedly suggested that the student should have recognized their celiac allergy beforehand, Boudreau recounted. “For me, personally, that really deterred me from ever going to them again to ask them for any kind of help [with] anything. I have allergies myself and there were lots of times where I had very limited options and I knew I would be sent back with the exact same answer.”

Students have been encouraged to reach out to the administration directly and to contact the on-site dietitian if they have dietary restrictions, Maestracci added.

Shortly following the news of Aramark’s contract renewal, residents of Grey Nuns, Hingston Hall, and Jesuit Residence wrote an open letter to call on the administration and the company to make significant changes. Their demands included providing diverse food options, accommodating food restrictions, and reducing the price of the low-quality meal plan.

The residents who signed the open letter, including Boudreau, were then approached by Lauren Farley, Director of Residence Life, and Oliver de Volpi, Manager of CFS, to elaborate on these complaints. Boudreau left the meeting feeling as though the administration did not fully grasp the bigger issue at hand.