Burnt-out healthcare staff are holding Park Extension’s overwhelmed system together

Once he got in, he was still left with those 500 patients that he had to take on, plus those that he sees now in his clinic in Park Extension. “It’s very complicated. New doctors who aren’t eligible for the MIR status don’t want to risk not getting a permit to Park Ex because of the competitiveness. […] You can’t ask them all to do what I did. It’s not feasible,” said Sherwani. The process of admission to the coveted sector, especially for newer applicants who don’t have the MIR, is lengthy and risky. The doctors who want to work in Park Extension may very likely never see their permits.

Park Extension is lacking more than just doctors. Nurses, technicians, and translators to name a few are vital to help patient management, but “they end up at their limit quickly because there are so many people. The borough is a desert for clinics. […] We need a system-wide change,” said Dr. Juan Carlos Luis Chirgwin, who works at the CLSC of the borough as a family doctor. Alongside his practice, he regularly involves himself in community work and seeks to understand the health predeterminants of the population.

In practice in Park Extension since 2001, Dr. Chirgwin also runs a screening clinic for asylum seekers on Thursdays to detect health problems in them before they become serious. However, he is aware that he cannot keep juggling so much forever. “It is overwhelming. I know it’s not a sustainable solution,” Chirgwin said. “Eventually, I will retire. I’m hoping I will inspire someone to take my place, but it’s going to be another lone doctor.”

He believes that representative data would help the province paint a better picture of the neighbourhood. “I try my best to renew their medications and to refer them to other services, but I can’t help them more. I can’t do more,” he said, shakily.

Chirgwin trusts that properly remediating a problem is to understand its needs. He shared that when it comes to Park Extension, it would practically require provincial representatives to see the situation for themselves. There is a need for data that points to the many asylum seekers who don’t have citizenship, to those with chronic illnesses, to the young and big families that don’t have a pediatric clinic for their children.

“It’s really hard to have asylum seekers ask me where they can get a doctor. Getting yourself a family doctor in Quebec, today, is a nearly impossible task,” said Chirgwin.

Chirgwin said one of the ways to go about helping the issue is to work with community organizations and the patients he sees at the CLSC to educate them on all the services and programs it has. In this way, the doctor’s load is distributed a bit more and those who need pregnancy follow-ups or psychological help won’t wait in the same line as someone with pain that needs to be investigated.