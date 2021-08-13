Do labels influence our food choices?

I believe that marketing strategy is at the core of our food choices

Graphic by Gabriela Vasquez-Rondon

I like to buy my ketchup from Heinz even if I know it tastes the same as the generic brand and the price is higher. It sounds stupid, right? This is the power of labeling and branding.

I like to buy my ketchup from Heinz even if I know it tastes the same as the generic brand and the price is higher. It sounds stupid, right? This is the power of labeling and branding.

Going to the grocery store can become a time-consuming puzzle. While multiple brands may carry similar products, it can be difficult to differentiate what elements distinguish one brand from another. Essentially, it all comes down to labelling.

I find it fascinating to notice all the marketing efforts companies put into every single product we see. Marketing surrounds all shoppers, whether it be by having colourful boxes for kids’ cereals or by promoting the organic aspect of a product.

Since I live on my own and have to go grocery shopping by myself, I spend hours in front of shelves of yogurts, cereals,and other products displayed throughout the aisles without knowing which one to buy. For almost any young adult who is beginning their independent life, it is almost impossible to know what the differences are between Québon and Natel's milk, or between Clic and President's Choice red beans.

What should make me choose a brand over another one? Is there a real difference between products or is the branding what makes them unique?

The worst part is that I still do not know how to answer these questions! Usually, I end up picking my products solely based on labeling. I like good looking products, even if they taste the same as other products that are way cheaper.

Sometimes, I like to pause in an alley and observe other people’s reactions while choosing what products to add to their baskets. I wonder if they are choosing products based on the organix notice because they want to make a difference in terms of environmental sustainability, or because the label convinced them that they should do something about it?

Food labels are complex, and must follow the Food and Drug Regulations from the federal government. Mostly, it contains all the regulations companies have to follow in terms of labeling, advertising, productions, etc. However, companies do not hesitate to use marketing strategies to make their products more appealing, to show the benefits of what they are selling.

What should make me choose a brand over another one? Is there a real difference between products or is the branding what makes them unique?

When I was a child, I remember being attracted to brands that used colours and images on their labels, like most kids. Froot Loops were my favorite kind of cereal, when my parents allowed me to have them on special occasions. However, they were more expensive than the generic brand made by the grocery store, even if they tasted the same!

Usually, when my dad’s wife tried to buy the generic Froot Loops brand, my sisters and I would tell her that they did not taste the same and were not the original ones. She used to put the generic cereals in a Froot Loops box, we never noticed. I learned that she was still doing that not too long ago, and was surprised that she managed to keep doing it for years without us ever noticing.

It is clear to me that branding and labeling has an impact on our choices. However, the opposite would not be better. Choosing a product without marketing on its label would be boring. I would rather buy products because of nice branding than be surrounded by white labels on all shelves.

In other words, I rather be swayed by good looking labels, whether that'd be a good or bad thing, rather than buying boring or ugly produce. In that case, how could we make our choices? For me, it would be much harder. Having this competition to get more customers between businesses makes the game interesting. May the best marketing strategy win.