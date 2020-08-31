CUTV Board of Directors Removal Vote Fails

Vote Follows Complaints from Dissatisfied Members

File Photo Elisa Barbier

CUTV members voted not to remove their board of directors in a Special General Assembly on Aug. 31.

After four hours of discussions, 77 voted yes, 87 voted no, and two abstained.

The meeting was called after some members claimed they were not satisfied with the current board of directors since the February annual elections.

Around 160 attended the meeting via Zoom.

A petition was sent out last July underlying some members’ concerns and gathered 50 signatories.

Updated for clarity.

