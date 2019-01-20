Concordia Student Union To Now Run Elections Through Online Voting
New Councillors, Fee Levy Changes Also Approved in By-Election
Undergraduates overwhelmingly voted in favour of online voting during the Concordia Student Union’s by-elections, with 96 per cent of participating students in support.
Out of almost 37,000 eligible student voters 2699 voted, giving the CSU a 7.4 per cent participation mark. This year’s by-election turnout showed a 90 per cent increase of participation compared to the March 2018 elections, which had 1424 voter participation.
Chair of the CSU committee mandated to research online voting Patrick Quinn said the result exceeded his expectations. “I thought the result reflected how passionate the Concordia community can be, when you propose the right ideas to students. Online voting was one of them.”
CSU Finance Coordinator John Hutton said he was pleased with the turnout. “The elections went off quite smoothly. Actually there was some concern with the implementation of online voting being a tight timeline, but we managed to persevere and get it done.”
“Never in my wildest dreams did I expect 96 per cent of voters to back online voting,” Quinn continued.
A referendum on restructuring the CSU’s fee-levy also passed, which means decreases will be made to the CSU’s Student Space, Accessible Education, and Legal Contingency Fund fee-levy to increase the fees collected for their advocacy centre, operating fees, and clubs. The change won’t create any increased fees for students.
“I’m personally really excited that the fee levy referendum passed, because we didn’t change what the students are paying overall,” said Hutton. He also said the passing of the fee levy referendum means that these services will have stable funding in the future, allowing the CSU to reduce their deficit.
Results for the CSU Council of Representatives
Student’s elected to open seats on the CSU’s council of representatives were also announced.
Arts and Science Representative:
Jane Lefebvre Prevost — Elected
Yes: 303
Victoria Bolanos Roberts
Yes: 258
Elliott Boulanger
Yes: 184
Esther Morand
Yes: 168
Anne-Marie Porter-Laporte
Yes: 71
John Molson School of Business Representative:
Samuel Miriello — Elected
Yes: 273
Lee Alejandro Boswell — Elected
Yes: 255
Arad Andrew Banis — Elected
Yes: 240
Victoria Pesce — Elected
Yes: 191
Danielle Vandoldes-Beaudin — Elected
Yes: 180
Engineering and Computer Science Representative:
Eduardo Malorni — Elected
Yes: 225
Patrick Lavoie — Elected
Yes: 218
Salman Fahim Syed
Yes: 207
Raphael Yeung
Yes: 201
Carl Abou Jaoude
Yes: 151
Mohamoud A. Mohamed
Yes: 44
Malik Ayhiles Tahir
Yes: 25
Gonzalo Noriega Argandona
Yes: 14
Fine Arts Representative:
Eliza McFarlane — Elected
Yes: 95
Pat Jouryan Martel
Yes: 55
