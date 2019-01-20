Concordia Student Union To Now Run Elections Through Online Voting

New Councillors, Fee Levy Changes Also Approved in By-Election

Student’s elected to open seats on the CSU’s council of representatives and refferendum question results were announced. File Photo Brain Lapuz.

Undergraduates overwhelmingly voted in favour of online voting during the Concordia Student Union’s by-elections, with 96 per cent of participating students in support.

Out of almost 37,000 eligible student voters 2699 voted, giving the CSU a 7.4 per cent participation mark. This year’s by-election turnout showed a 90 per cent increase of participation compared to the March 2018 elections, which had 1424 voter participation.

Chair of the CSU committee mandated to research online voting Patrick Quinn said the result exceeded his expectations. “I thought the result reflected how passionate the Concordia community can be, when you propose the right ideas to students. Online voting was one of them.”

CSU Finance Coordinator John Hutton said he was pleased with the turnout. “The elections went off quite smoothly. Actually there was some concern with the implementation of online voting being a tight timeline, but we managed to persevere and get it done.”

“Never in my wildest dreams did I expect 96 per cent of voters to back online voting,” Quinn continued.

A referendum on restructuring the CSU’s fee-levy also passed, which means decreases will be made to the CSU’s Student Space, Accessible Education, and Legal Contingency Fund fee-levy to increase the fees collected for their advocacy centre, operating fees, and clubs. The change won’t create any increased fees for students.

“I’m personally really excited that the fee levy referendum passed, because we didn’t change what the students are paying overall,” said Hutton. He also said the passing of the fee levy referendum means that these services will have stable funding in the future, allowing the CSU to reduce their deficit.

Results for the CSU Council of Representatives

Student’s elected to open seats on the CSU’s council of representatives were also announced.

Arts and Science Representative:

Jane Lefebvre Prevost — Elected

Yes: 303

Victoria Bolanos Roberts

Yes: 258

Elliott Boulanger

Yes: 184

Esther Morand

Yes: 168

Anne-Marie Porter-Laporte

Yes: 71

John Molson School of Business Representative:

Samuel Miriello — Elected

Yes: 273

Lee Alejandro Boswell — Elected

Yes: 255

Arad Andrew Banis — Elected

Yes: 240

Victoria Pesce — Elected

Yes: 191

Danielle Vandoldes-Beaudin — Elected

Yes: 180

Engineering and Computer Science Representative:

Eduardo Malorni — Elected

Yes: 225

Patrick Lavoie — Elected

Yes: 218

Salman Fahim Syed

Yes: 207

Raphael Yeung

Yes: 201

Carl Abou Jaoude

Yes: 151

Mohamoud A. Mohamed

Yes: 44

Malik Ayhiles Tahir

Yes: 25

Gonzalo Noriega Argandona

Yes: 14

Fine Arts Representative:

Eliza McFarlane — Elected

Yes: 95

Pat Jouryan Martel

Yes: 55

