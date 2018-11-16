Concordia Brings in Former Canadiens Draft Pick Simon Bourque

Defenceman is Set to Join the Stingers for the Winter Semester

The Stingers have added former Canadiens draft pick Simon Bourque to their roster for the second half of the season. File Photo Alexander Perez

The Concordia Stingers have announced the signing of Simon Bourque. The former Montreal Canadiens draft pick is set to join the team after the winter break.

It was reported that the defenceman was set to join McGill last month—similar to future teammate Dylan McCrory who was supposed to sign with McGill, but decided to join the Stingers instead. Bourque will represent a key addition to the Stingers thanks to a high hockey record.

Aside from being drafted in the sixth round of the 2015 NHL entry draft, Bourque also has the distinction of having signed a professional contract.

Bourque spent last season with the American Hockey League’s Laval Rocket before being traded to Winnipeg and stepping away from professional hockey.

Before his time in the pro-leagues, Bourque practiced in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. He won two championships as a member of the Rimouski Océanic and the Saint John Sea Dogs.

His time in the QMJHL defined Bourque as a strong offensive and defensive threat. In his time in major junior he scored 40 goals and 149 points in 248 games.

Bourque joins Philippe Hudon and Carl Neill among the Stingers players who have been drafted by NHL franchises. He forms a strong top-four defensive group along with U Sports all-star Neill, former all-rookie team member Alexandre Gosselin, and top-tier recruit Bradley Lalonde.

He will be playing with Thetford Mines Assurancia in the Ligue Nord-Americaine de Hockey until he joins the Stingers in January.

