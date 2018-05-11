Concordia 64, UQAM 60: A Mental Challenge for Stingers Women’s Basketball

Tight Game for Concordia After Slow First Half

Caroline Task was the game’s highest scoring player. Photo Elisa Barbier

Aurelie D’Anjou Drouin with an offensive attempt in an incredibly close game. Photo Elisa Barbier

It was in a packed gym with an excited crowd and a vocal cheerleading squad that Concordia took its first win of the regular season against the Université du Québec a Montréal Citadins, a game which showed that although the team has promising talents, it remains young.

Concordia women’s basketball team won their second game of the season 64-60 at UQAM’s Centre Sportif in downtown Montreal on Thursday evening, making a come back in the second period after a very slow first half—a problem partially due to the team’s mental preparation according to head coach, Tenicha Gittens.

“I realize with a young team we are gonna have mental abysses and it’s my job as a coach to teach them, to maintain the composure,” said Gittens.

While the Stingers were able to challenge Les Citadins offensively, Concordia provided UQAM several second chances with incomplete steals or letting up four defensive rebounds in a single play. The first quarter saw two teams struggling to create momentum ending at 12-10 for the Stingers with a basket from Caroline Task, scored 12 seconds before the end.

The second quarter was very similar for Concordia who failed to create resistance and push back.

“Defensively we weren’t doing what we had to do. Offensively we weren’t attacking them,” said head coach Tenicha Gittens.

Gittens said part of the credit has to go to UQAM’s women’s basketball team who have shown great comebacks, always keeping the final score within a few points. Gittens took example of last week’s game opposing UQAM and Bishop’s, during which Les Citadins closed-up a 20 point lead by the fourth quarter with a four point difference for Bishop’s.

“We were sending back in transition defence and it killed us I believe,” said Gittens. The second quarter ended on 28-27 for UQAM who kept up with Concordia every minute of it.

Top scorer of the game, shooting guard Caroline Task says the UQAM gym can be intimidating.

“[Task] is very unselfish, it’s something we love about her but at the same time you know ‘Baby girl, come on!’” — Tenicha Gittens

UQAM

“Coming to, there is always a crowd, it’s always loud in the gym and you just have to stay focused,” she said, noting that it’s a challenge to not let it get into their heads.

The third quarter showed a team in much higher spirits that jumped on rebounds and did not hesitate to get physical. The Stingers finally created much needed momentum, and a lead giving them some separation.

Defensively, the second half was a whole different ball game. Center Ladonna Lamonth, and guard Elise Roy both put pressure on Les Citadins as they intercepted passes or battle for rebounds. Offensively, the players were able to execute faster and move the ball around closing the third quarter with a lead of seven points at 49 to 42.

Gittens was glad to see one of her star players, Task, step it up during the second half particularly with forward Nelly Owusu out. “[Task] is very unselfish, it’s something we love about her but at the same time you know ‘Baby girl, come on!’” said Gittens. —

The Stingers managed to win the game with a final score of 64-60 as they built on their momentum.

Though for Gittens this game showed her she needs to challenge the players more in practice. “They hate doing rebound drills but we are going back to basketball 101 and we will put a better effort,” said Gittens.

As for Task, who finished with the highest ratio of baskets per attempt among the top scorers, she has high hopes for this season with the young players.

The Stingers will be playing their next game against McGill Thursday Nov. 22 at 6:00 p.m. at the McGill Athletic and Recreation Center.

