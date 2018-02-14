Concordia 5, Ottawa 0: Audrey Belzile, Hat Trick Hero in Game One Blowout

Stingers Outplay Gee-Gees From Start To Finish In Round One Opening Game

From the very start to the very end, the Stingers women’s hockey team left a strong mark in their Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec first round matchup.

Against an undisciplined University of Ottawa Gee-Gees team, the Stingers convincingly took the first game of the best-of-three series. Audrey Belzile recorded her second hat trick as a Stinger while Sophie Gagnon and Vyckie Gélinas added goals of their own as Concordia ran away with a 5-0 win.

It only took ten seconds for the Stingers to get on the scoreboard. Sophie Gagnon was tripped in front of the net and a penalty shot was called against the Gee-Gees.

Gagnon, alone in front of Ottawa netminder Maude Lévesque-Ryan, gave her team the early lead.

The Stingers’ hunger for more wasn’t fulfilled yet. The hosts got out to a two-goal lead before the midway point of the first period. From the slot, Gélinas beat Lévesque-Ryan to the left side to confirm Concordia’s strong start to the playoff series.

The first period goals weren’t over yet. With 33 seconds to go in the frame, Belzile skated away from the opposition and into a breakaway. The second year business student beat Lévesque-Ryan to the left side, for a third time in less than 20 minutes.

Indiscipline is what brought the Gee-Gees’ deficit to four goals. With two players in the penalty box, a blocked shot in front of the net fell straight for Belzile along the right post. She took control of the loose puck and easily tapped in her second goal of the night.

Belzile completed her hat trick in the third period. Once again on the power-play but this time from the slot, the forward scored her third of the night to chase away Lévesque-Ryan.

The Stingers will try to sweep the Gee-Gees Saturday in Ottawa and, by the same token, punch in a ticket to the U Sports national championships.

