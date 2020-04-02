Concordia 5, Ontario Tech 1: Stingers Men’s Hockey Ends Regular Season On a Hot Streak

Concordia Enters Playoffs on a Four Game Winning Streak

In their final regular season game, the fifth ranked Concordia men’s hockey team dominated sixth ranked Ontario Tech in a decisive 5-1 victory.

The team has secured wins in their last four games and are heading into playoffs optimistic about their chances.

Forward Tyler Hylland believes the team is worthy of attention.

“We showed we’re a team that you don’t want to play in the playoffs, even if we’re in the middle of the standings,” said the first-year player out of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s Blainville-Boisbriand. “I don’t think any of the top teams want to play against us.”

Ontario Tech went into the game eager to test themselves against a team just ahead of them in the standings. Their determination was reflected in their rough and talkative style of play.

Unfortunately for the visiting team, Concordia came prepared. Defenseman Bradley Lalonde opened the game early with the first goal at 3:12. The Stingers were unable to capitalize on an early power play, but they maintained possession for the majority of the first period.

This season, the Stingers’ top line has been unstoppable. Captain Philippe Sanche has scored 11 goals in the 12 games since his return from an injury and Tyler Hylland is having an incredible rookie season.

However, it was Concordia’s other three lines that stood out this game. Hylland appreciates the secondary scoring, saying “it takes some pressure off some other guys.”

Third liner Colin Grannary began his incredible night with a goal midway through the first, assisted by his line-mate William Leclerc. At the end of the period, Concordia’s offensive pressure reflected on the scoreboard, as they dominated with 12 shots to Ontario Tech’s 4.

The second period got off to a slow start for Concordia. However, Philippe Sanche lit up the arena with a perfect shot midway through the period, putting the Stingers up 3-0.

Shortly after, Colin Grannary got his second goal of the night as he came off the bench. He received the puck right before the offensive blue line and skated directly towards the goalie, getting a goal within seconds. The period ended with shots heavily weighted towards Concordia and a score of 4-0.

The first half of the third was largely uneventful, with the exception of Ontario Tech getting their first and only goal early on. They briefly pulled their goalie early, with around 6:30 remaining, but Concordia was unable to score on the empty net.

With just 1:15 on the clock, Jeremy Diotte managed to wrestle the puck through a crowd of players in front of the net and passed Ontario Tech’s goalie. The Concordia men’s hockey team ended their season on a well fought 5-1 victory, with high hopes to continue their success in the playoffs.

The team will face McGill University in the first of the best-of-three series this Thursday, Feb. 13 at McGill.

