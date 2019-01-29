Concordia 5, Carleton 2: Stingers Outclass Ravens To Keep Winning Streak Alive

Veteran Forward Sophie Gagnon Shines With Three Points

Follow @louispringle96

The Stingers brought their record to 4-0 against the Ravens this season with a 5-2 win on Sunday. File Photo Elisa Barbier

The Concordia Stingers women’s hockey team took on the Carleton Ravens at Ed Meagher arena on Sunday afternoon, the fourth meeting between the two squads this season.

Concordia had bested the Raven in all three prior matchups and Sunday’s game was no different. The home team took the game away early in the first period, completely dominating the first frame.

“Our girls came out on fire in the first,” said head coach Julie Chu. “We just really want to go out and play a fast pace of hockey.”

Their relentless pressure paid off quickly as Lidia Fillion scored when she batted the puck right out of mid air. Ravens’ goaltender Alexandra Lehmann had just made a brilliant save on Sophie Gagnon’s quick breakaway, but could not prevent Fillion from opening the score.

“That was nice,” said Chu. “I actually gave a little jump on the bench. Lidia is a great athlete. She is really good around the net. Her and Sophie Gagnon have a knack. They take a beating and they are still willing to stay in there. That’s a highlight reel goal for sure.”

Gagnon missed on that breakaway opportunity, but it was only a matter of time before the fourth-year forward would capitalize.

Midway through the first, the Stingers went on the power play. Parked in front on of the net, Gagnon skillfully deflected Claudia Dubois’ bomb of a shot off of a one-timer.

“It’s a team effort,” said Gagnon. “I was at the right place at the right time. We have the tiger spirit in the room right now.”

This goal lit a spark in what had been a burnt out Carleton squad. Up to this point the visitors had not been able to record a single shot on net.

The Ravens got their first shot at 18:28 when a pass to the slot from Killip bounced off several skates before finding its way behind Katherine Purchase.

Purchase saw little action in the first as her team put up 20 shots on their opponent, spending the majority of the period in Carleton’s zone.

“It’s so hard,” said Purchase. “I would rather face 60 shots in a game than zero in one period.”

Coach Chu’s squad came out just as hungry in the second. Once again, their exhausting pace of play forced the Ravens to commit another infraction.

Back on the power play, the Stingers showed cohesion with their puck possession, setting up rookie standout Rosalie Bégin-Cyr. She collected her sixth of the season with the help of Audrey Belzile and Claudia Fortin.

Concordia’s total control over the game carried into the third with Melinda Prévost padding the lead a few minutes into the period.

The Stingers showed some signs of slowing down towards the end of the game and it cost them when the Ravens added a second goal, Carleton’s Katia Boulianne sealing the final score.

“In the last five minutes, Carleton put a good push on,” said Chu. “We started to get away from our good habits. We were taking a couple steps that we typically wouldn’t. Not as sharp and disciplined on the defensive side.”

Chu praised her team’s performance and said that she was overall satisfied with the effort during the game.

The Stingers will get a chance to sweep their season series this Friday, travelling to Carleton to face the Ravens on their home ice.

By commenting on this page you agree to the terms of our Comments Policy.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.