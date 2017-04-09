Concordia 38, McGill 10: Stingers Open Their Season Strong on The Road

Men’s Rugby Team Spoiled McGill’s “Sundae Funday” With Convincing Victory Over Arch Rivals

Concordia made a statement in their opener against the McGill Redmen. Photo Safia Ahmad

The Stingers crashed the party at Molson Stadium on Sunday with their win. Photo Safia Ahmad

Free sundaes and sunglasses were on the agenda for McGill’s “Sundae Funday” double-header rugby event on Sunday afternoon.

A 38-10 loss was not.

The rivalry between the two universities was evident and the game got chippy, at times. A Stinger who was unable to be identified even returned to the bench with blood on his face after receiving a red card.

Safe to say there was to be no “funday” for the home team as they saw the Stingers get on the board first, scoring two tries 20 minutes into the game. In both occasions, it was fly half Moritz Witmann who would score the points.

“I think it’s more the position play. I have got to know what I am doing,” said Witmann when asked about his ability to score. “The team depends on me that way, so I can be a leader too.”

With a score of 14-0, Concordia kept applying pressure, often having possession of the ball deep in McGill’s territory. Then in the 23rd minute, Johnathan Vatcher-Aalei scored another try, giving the away team a 21-3 lead.

The Stingers managed to ease their way to the final whistle while always maintaining a comfortable lead along the way.

“This is my first win [at McGill] since I have returned [to the Stingers], that’s nice. We tied them in 2014 once,” said Craig Beemer.

The head coach mentioned that the guys were “eyeing” this game since training camp. He credited the whole team and the existing dynamic in the coaching staff.

He also credited their strength and conditioning coach, Lisa-Marie Bretton for having his team in shape.

“We’ve got a really great coaching staff this year,” said Beemer.

“[Back coach] John Lavery has come into work with the forwards and has really tighten up a lot of the set pieces,” he continued. “The guys are stoked to have these guys working with them and we are fortunate here at Concordia to have this staff put together.”

The men’s rugby team take on the École de Technologie Superieure Piranhas Sunday, Sept. 17 at 4 p.m for their home opener.

