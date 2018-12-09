Concordia 3, McGill 0: Stingers Dominate Rival McGill Team to Secure First Home Win

Concordia Bounces Back from Big Loss in Perfect Fashion

With a 3-0 win, the Stingers earned their first home win of the season. Photo Elisa Barbier.

The Stingers produced a strong response to their loss on Friday with plenty of attacking prowess, an air-tight defense, and an excellent performance in front of their home crowd in Sunday’s matchup against the McGill Martlets.

After being battered 6-2 by Laval only two days before, the Concordia Stingers rallied in triumphant fashion. A brace from striker Sarah Humes and another from Claudia Asselin in the first half saw off a McGill side that had only been defeated once before, this season.

The Stingers struck early through Asselin, who continued her good form, after she managed to get on the end of a lobbed pass launched from deep by midfielder Chama Sedki.

McGill tried to recover from going down one goal early on, sticking with their possession-based tactics, but Concordia’s high-energy pressure was very clearly causing problems for the visitors.

McGill struggled to stop the forward pairing of Sarah Humes and Kathleen Hilario, with many interceptions being made in McGill’s own half.

Hilario had a strong game and was menacing in attack, winning back possession and creating chances. She was credited with the assist on Humes’ first goal, after sending it across for her teammate to double their lead, only 30 minutes into the game.

“We’re getting used to each other, it’s our first season together but we’re getting used to it,” Humes said about their connection on the field. “I’m starting to know exactly what [Hilario’s] going to do when she gets the ball.”

Humes would bag her second goal of the game—and third of the season—right before half-time, after picking up a clearance almost thirty five yards from the net, and weaving past the McGill defence to round off a fantastic solo effort.

Head coach Greg Sutton was quick to praise Humes’ abilities, as well as her resolve.

“[Humes] has tremendous ability; she’s very strong, she’s got a great shot, and is technical around the box,” said Sutton. “She works hard, we’ve asked her to be a little patient, and I think as a group we’ve been performing around her, and it’s paying off.”

After Friday’s 6-2 loss to Laval, the Maroon and Gold stepped up their defensive efforts against a talented Martlets side.

Chama Sedki was a commanding force at the back, and while she put in a standout performance, she was quick to praise goalkeeper Carmen Milne.

“[Carmen] was solid today,” she said. “Really good saves, really good game. She kept us in.”

It was a positive turnaround from the Stingers, and they’ll be looking to build on this momentum when they travel to second place Université du Québec a Trois-Rivieres on Sept. 27th.

