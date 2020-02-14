CBC Sports and U Sports Merge for Coverage of Winter National Championship Events

Partnership to Provide English-Language Live Streaming

Men’s hockey national championships begin March 12 at Acadia University at the Scotiabank Centre. Photo Caroline Marsh

The 2020 U Sports Men’s Final 8 Basketball Tournament will be jointly hosted by Carleton University and University of Ottawa from March 5-8. Photo John Ngala

The 2020 U Sports Women’s Final 8 Basketball Tournament will be jointly hosted by Carleton University and University of Ottawa from March 5-8. Photo Caroline Marsh

The Cavendish Farms women’s hockey championship begin March 12 in Charlottetown. Photo Caroline Marsh

CBC Sports and U Sports have reached an agreement Thursday that will provide English-language streaming of four 2020 U Sports Winter National Championship Events.

Fans across Canada will be able to benefit from the free CBC Gem streaming services to watch the swimming, hockey, and basketball championships, while CBC Sports digital platforms will bring U Sports to audiences worldwide.

According to U Sports, coverage starts Feb. 20, with the three-day U Sports swimming championships from Victoria. Then coverage moves to the court, where the men’s and women’s basketball Final 8 Championships tip off in Ottawa from March 5-8.

For men’s hockey, the Cavendish Farms University Cup will take place in Halifax from March 12-15, as well as the Cavendish Farms women’s hockey championship, with the puck dropping in Charlottetown.

For French-language coverage, the four events will be available free of charge on USPORTS.LIVE

The new collaboration, which builds on the recent U Sports and CBC Sports fusion for English-language broadcast streaming and coverage of the 55th Vanier Cup last November, highlights the popularity and growth of university sports on a nationwide scale.

“We look forward to bringing the action of these championship events to university sports fans via CBC’s digital platforms,” said Chief Sport Officer for U Sports Lisette Johnson-Stapley, on the U Sports website .

Wrestling, track and field and men’s and women’s volleyball can be streamed on USPORTS.LIVE in both French and English, via Pay-Per-View.

