Canadian University Men’s Rugby Championships: Day Two

Updates from the Second Day of the CUMRC

Photos from across date two of the Canadian University Men’s Rugby Championship. Photo Caroline Marsh

A brief rundown of events from day two of the Canadian University Men’s Rugby Championships, hosted by Concordia University.

12:00 p.m. UNB (6) vs. McGill (7) Consolation Semi-Final

Final: McGill 50, UNB 5

In the first consolation semi-final of the day, the sixth seeded UNB Ironmen faced McGill University, who sat in seventh place to start the tournament. McGill came out swinging, scoring four unanswered tries in the first half. UNB managed to turn it around late in the half to get a try of their own, making the score 24-5 in favour of McGill to start the second. The second half saw little action for the first 15 minutes or so, but eventually McGill caught their second wind. They went on to score four more unanswered tries to close out the game, leaving with a 50-5 victory over the Ironmen.

The Link’s Man of the Match:

Antoine Guay, McGill University (Flanker)

2:30 p.m. Guelph (5) vs. Brock (8) Consolation Semi-Final

Final: Brock 19, Guelph 8

The second consolation semi-final of day two saw two teams looking for redemption. Guelph was looking for a win after a tight loss to Concordia on day one, while Brock looked to prove themselves a worthy opponent after UBC beat them handily the previous day. Coming in as the last seed, taking on the OUA champions, Brock certainly did prove to be a strong matchup for the Gryphons. Taking the first two tries after Guelph put up the first points on a penalty kick, the Badgers defended themselves well into halftime. Midway through the second, Guelph looked as though they might catch up, scoring their first try. Should they have converted, it would have been a one score game but this was not the case. The Badgers did not like how tight the score was looking at 14-8 and quickly turned the play around for another try with merely minutes left to play.

The Link’s Man of the Match:

Myles Maloney, Brock University (Front Row)

Brock will face McGill in the consolation final.

Guelph will face the UNB Ironmen in a battle for seventh place.

