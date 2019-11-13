Canadian University Men’s Rugby Championships: Day Three

Tales From the CUMRC Semi-Final Games

Follow @IrelandCompton

Photos across day three of the Canadian University Men’s Rugby National Championships. Photo Caroline Marsh

Photos across day three of the Canadian University Men’s Rugby National Championships. Photo Caroline Marsh

Photos across day three of the Canadian University Men’s Rugby National Championships. Photo Caroline Marsh

Photos across day three of the Canadian University Men’s Rugby National Championships. Photo Caroline Marsh

Photos across day three of the Canadian University Men’s Rugby National Championships. Photo Caroline Marsh

A brief rundown of events from day three of the Canadian University Men’s Rugby Championships, hosted by Concordia University.

12:00 Queen’s (2) vs. UVic (3)

Final: UVic 14, Queen’s 8

The first semi-final game saw a very tight matchup between the second place Queen’s Gaels and the third place University of Victoria Vikes. The Vikes started off strong, playing it close to the Gaels’ try line but just missing that last push to break through. Both teams played an evenly matched first half, and the score reflected this going into halftime with a 0-0 deadlock. UVic came back from the intermission ready to play, scoring their first try of the game and converting to grab ahold of a 7-0 lead. Shortly after, Queen’s answered back with no conversion to shorten the Vikes’ lead to 7-5. The Vikes would go on to score one more try and the Gaels put up a penalty kick for a final score of 14-8 in favour of the Vikes.

The Link’s Man of the Match:

Logan Martin-Feek, University of Victoria (Centre)

UVic will go on to face UBC in the gold medal game on Sunday at 1:00 p.m.

Queen’s will face Concordia in the bronze medal game on Sunday at 10:30 a.m.

By commenting on this page you agree to the terms of our Comments Policy.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.