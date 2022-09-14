Breakfast with the Bears: Dining With the Biggest Animal at the Ecomuseum Zoo

Wildlife sanctuary welcomes visitors to conceive menu for their resident black bear

As an omnivore, the black bear's diet typically consists of seeds, nuts, fruits, insects, fish and small mammals. The latest Breakfast with the Bears' menu featured a variety of herbs and spices, seeds, nuts, vegetables, and more. Such treats included sunflower seeds, peanuts, peppers, carrots; cabbage, apples, jam and intestine lining. According to Fleming, one of the most notable enrichments created by previous visitors was "a ball overflowing with herbs, fruits, and other foods, which Genie enthusiastically played around with." The black bear has an incredible sense of smell - its broad nose can pick up the scent of a potential meal from miles away.

Located in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, the Ecomuseum Zoo attends to orphaned, injured and domesticated wildlife. This includes Genie, an 11-year-old black bear. Breakfast with the bears, hosted by the wildlife sanctuary, is a monthly event where visitors create a variety of meal enrichments meant to stimulate her natural behaviour.

Born in 2011 at the Zoo Sauvage de Saint-Félicien, Genie was transferred to the Ecomuseum Zoo on May 22, 2014 for educational purposes. In the fall, the event resumed, as the previous black bear, Juno, passed away earlier that same year.

The latest Breakfast with the Bears occurred on Sept. 11 and was hosted by Nicki Fleming, the coordinator of the educational program and a practicing zoologist.

“Some of Genie’s favourite enrichments include watermelon, raspberries and drupes such as peaches and plums,” said Fleming, adding that the black bear dislikes fish.

The next Breakfast with the bears will occur on Oct. 11, from 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.