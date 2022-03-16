Bahay Collective celebrates third anniversary

Artists from the musical collective took to the stage during their anniversary concert

Ziya performs at Bahay’s third anniversary concert. Photo Caroline Marsh Gxlden Child performs at Bahay’s third anniversary concert. Photo Caroline Marsh VAVAVY performs at Bahay’s third anniversary concert. Photo Caroline Marsh Mando performs at Bahay’s third anniversary concert. Photo Caroline Marsh Ted Park performs at Bahay’s third anniversary concert. Photo Caroline Marsh Bahay’s sign in their signature green. Photo Caroline Marsh JTONDABEAT performs at Bahay’s third anniversary concert. Photo Caroline Marsh Lil Waterboi, a founding member of Bahay. Photo Caroline Marsh Ted Park performs at Bahay’s third anniversary concert. Photo Caroline Marsh Gxlden Child performs at Bahay’s third anniversary concert. Photo Caroline Marsh St. Prince performs at Bahay’s third anniversary concert. Yenny Yuka performs at Bahay’s third anniversary concert. St. Prince performs at Bahay’s third anniversary concert.

On March 27, Bahay Collective celebrated their third anniversary with a high energy concert at Le Belmont.

Bahay is a recording studio and creative agency for Asian artists and other Black, Indigenous, and People of Colour. Their services include recording, graphics, and marketing.

While the concert marked their third anniversary, it was the first time they’ve been able to celebrate since the pandemic began. The enthusiastic crowd and talented performers seemed determined to make up for lost time, and, for some attendees, it was the first time they had been to a concert since the start of COVID-19.

The night featured performances from a lineup of talented artists including Ted Park, Gxlden Child, Lil Waterboi, JTONDABEAT, Ziya, St. Prince, and Yenny Yuka. The DJ lineup included Netherboii, AceTheKid, and GsVisions.

Bahay introduced rapper Mando, who recently joined the collective. She performed her first single “Henny Nights” that was developed with the help of the collective’s producers.

Bahay’s co-founder, Lil Waterboi, announced he would no longer be releasing his own music under his stage name to focus on the development of artists part of the collective. Now that live events are back, Bahay has upcoming concerts lined up in April and May.