A first step towards greater inclusivity

The RSEQ finally pledges action to combat intolerance

The RSEQ has recently come under fire for its lack of action and attention towards inclusivity issues. File Photo Daren Zomerman

The Réseau du sport etudiant du Québec announced in a statement on Jan. 20 its plan to eliminate discrimination and promote inclusivity within its competitive spheres.

“We formally declare the intention of the RSEQ and its members to consolidate their actions regarding equity, diversity, and inclusion,” the statement stated.

Starting this winter, the RSEQ, along with its member-institutions, will create committees to address four social issues: racism, the place of women in sport, the participation of individuals with a functional limitation, and the inclusion of LGBTQ+ communities. The dialogue and ideas fostered from these committees will then be reflected in a new set of guidelines from the RSEQ.

This announcement comes after months of calls for action from athletes around the province, amidst the increased dialogue pertaining to racism and inclusivity in sports.

“We hope that this open and transparent process will lead to tangible directions, solutions, and tools to promote student sport in an even more inclusive and safe environment,” the RSEQ’s statement stated.