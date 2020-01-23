A Jam-Packed Fringe Calendar

Hot Pick of the Week: ‘I Know Why the Caged Bird’ Exhibition, Feb. 6 and 13

Wednesday, Feb. 5

It’s the first Poetry Nite of the decade. Do you have a joke, a poem, a rant? Do you want to hear people express themselves? Head to Chez Morrígan, two steps away from Concordia’s downtown campus.

Thursday, Feb. 6

The student-run Visual Arts Visuels Gallery never fails to feature vibrant, thought-provoking work. Mingle with artists and appreciate their work over a free drink at the vernissage of their new show.

Friday, Feb. 7

Montreal rapper Hua Li released her first full-length project, Dynasty, in September 2019, and has since garnered a lot of buzz. Don’t miss out on the chance to see her at Notre-Dame-des-Quilles for Cinderella ‘99, “a ride through all your favourite hip hop, left-field house, and R&B.”

Saturday, Feb. 8

Confabulation brings personal storytelling to the stage monthly. This time, they are “joining with Centre Phi to focus on the work of Black artists and storytellers.”

Extra event

The CJLO hip-hop show The Limelight is celebrating its seventeenth anniversary at The Diving Bell Social Club on Saturday night.

Sunday, Feb. 9

Visit the Kate & Anna McGarrigle photo exhibition at URSA, singer-songwriter Martha Wainwright’s space. Between Feb. 7 and 9, Kate, tu nous manques will be open between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Extra event

The Centre-Sud Coop Touski on Ste. Catherine St. W. is struggling to stay afloat. Encourage a community organization while shopping for your next favourite spring jacket at the thrift event they are holding on Sunday between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 10

Cinema Politica is hosting the Quebec premiere of The Cancer Journals Revisited, a film by Lana Lin, who will be in attendance. The movie “is prompted by the question of what it means to re-visit and re-vision Black lesbian feminist poet Audre Lorde’s classic 1980 memoir of her breast cancer experience today.”

Tuesday, Feb. 11

You don’t want to miss the exhibit I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings. Running between Feb. 6 and Feb. 13 at Fonderie Darling before moving on to two other galleries, “the group exhibition is a reflection on issues related to mental health in Black communities (intergenerational trauma, depression, the stigma of mental illness, political violence, racism and oppressive systems).”

