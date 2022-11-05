A Full Day of Flag Football

Coverage and Highlights From the Oct. 29 RSEQ Flag Football Finals

action-packed Saturday on the gridiron Photo Conor Tomalty

The terminal tournament came to pass on Oct. 29 as the synthetic field adjacent to Saputo Stadium played host to the Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec flag football playoffs.

Opening action saw Concordia taking on second seed Université du Québec à Montréal. A strong start by UQAM gave them an early advantage. Concordia found themselves down 20-13 when the halftime whistle blew. Despite managing to tie the game at 20 in the second frame, UQAM pulled away with two scores. This separation made it a lead of 33-20, and UQAM kept it this way as time expired.

A UQAM receiver makes a leaping grab with two Concordia defenders swooping in Photo Conor Tomalty

The final regular season game featured Concordia against the Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières. Although it was the cessation of the regular season, the victor of this battle would face UQAM in the semi-final. In contrast, the loser would have to fight against the powerhouse; the undefeated Université de Montréal team.

Concordia started off the play itself hot. Quarterback Sara Parker’s precision passing was on display as her pinpoint accuracy connected with her receivers. Concordia took a two-score lead, up 12-0 early.

Momentum swung suddenly. UQTR made adjustments against the feisty Concordia defence, preying on any ball thrown their way. UQTR played the short game and marched down the terrain for two touchdowns of their own. With the successful added-point attempts, the lead was traded, now in UQTR’s favour 14-12.

Concordia’s offensive unit prepare to march down field Photo Conor Tomalty

This would be the sole time UQTR led in the game. Concordia soon found their groove as their receivers balled out. Parker found receiver Caroline Moquin Jobert on the first drive of the half, and then followed things up with a touchdown to receiver Sana Ali. UQTR tacked on a score, but their fate was sealed. Concordia won 33-21, and would now rematch UQAM in the semi-finals.

Before the semi-finals began, additional support presented itself for Concordia, as the Stingers women’s hockey team showed up toting signs and air horns. No doubt the hockey players were there to not only support their fellow Concordians but also their teammate Moquin Jobert.

Concordia receivers Sana Ali and Caroline Moquin Jobert celebrating after a touchdown Photo Conor Tomalty

“It meant a lot,” said Parker simply, when asked about the support from the Stingers hockey team. “They really brought a lot of energy to the game. So, we were really happy to have them there, and we’re actually going to their home opener [on Oct. 30].”

In the semi-finals against UQAM, the tempo was one of fast-scoring and rapid responses. UQAM opened the game with an out-route touchdown toss, only for Concordia to one-up their opponents with a touchdown and conversion for the 7-6 advantage.

This back-and-forth pace continued throughout the first half. UQAM sent a deep ball that found a streaking receiver in the end zone. The score sparked roars from the UQAM crowd. These were silenced on the first play of Concordia’s preceding possession as they retaliated with a go-route touchdown of their own.

A UQAM receiver anticipating the snap of the ball Photo Conor Tomalty

After a corner-route touchdown by UQAM, followed up with a 50-50 snag by Concordia receiver Amélie Brisebois Bentler, the game’s barn-burner status was cemented. UQAM added on one last touchdown, which gave them the lead heading into halftime 27-20.

Much like their regular season match-up, UQAM tried their hardest to pull away. They established a two-possession lead early in the second half with a quick score that extended the lead to 34-20. Concordia reciprocated the offensive might as they narrowed the gap 34-27.

With ground to make up, it was do-or-die for Concordia’s season, but UQAM stubbornly refused to yield. UQAM orchestrated an additional two points after a touchdown that resulted in a 42-27 game.

By this point, time favoured UQAM. Although Concordia put up another touchdown as a pass tipped off the hands of Brisebois Bentler to Moquin Jobert, it was too little too late. UQAM controlled the clock and punched their ticket into the finals. The final score read 42-33.

“The girls played their best game of the season. Really intense all the way,” said Concordia Head Coach Alexis Labonté following the match.

“We missed some opportunities to score [and] to stop the other team, but honestly, it was a really really good game against a team that we know is good,” she said. “So, I’m very proud of the girls and they played solid today.”

Faced with a first-round exit for the second consecutive year, tears were shed on Concordia’s sideline. Huddled together, the team shared an emotional moment, as they held their heads high, reflecting on their 2022 campaign.

“I’m extremely proud,” said Parker when asked about her team. “From the beginning of the season up until now, I feel like we left our hearts and souls on the field. We did everything we could to come out with [the win].”

The UdeM defensive unit celebrating after a pick-six Photo Conor Tomalty

In the RSEQ final, UQAM had their work cut out for them versus the undefeated UdeM team, who just came off a decisive semi-final of their own. UdeM dominated UQTR 32-6.

UQAM’s offence surged all day, yet UdeM’s defence is the most feared in the RSEQ, and they showed why as the game played out.

UdeM picked off UQAM’s quarterback and gave their own quarterback Sandrine Gobeil-Huot near the red zone. UdeM would score on that drive, and follow things up with a touchdown throw to receiver Julianne Fortin.

UQAM could not click, as that pesky UdeM defence nullified their adversaries' first-half efforts. UdeM led at the half 19-0.

UdeM receiver Mathilde Renaud aided in the offences’ resumed prowess. She obtained the next two touchdowns for her team, as UdeM built on their lead 32-0.

UQAM receiver turning up field after a reception Photo Conor Tomalty

Knowing that her team was spiraling downwards and growing sullen, UQAM’s head coach reminded her team that the game was not over. UdeM’s defence thought otherwise.

UdeM safety Noémie Olmand had not one, but two pick-sixes on successive UQAM drives.

Although UQAM found success late, their two scores could not compare to the piled-on points displayed by UdeM. The final whistle blew, sounding off a championship win for UdeM, 52-14.

Post-game, UdeM head coach Alexandre Desjardins admitted he was surprised by the sound victory. He was quick to acknowledge UQAM’s strength, well-aware of the exceptional performances they are capable of showing.

UdeM team looking up triumphantly after claiming championship banner Photo Conor Tomalty

Commotion ensued from the UdeM fans, and the banner was handed to the team. UdeM were crowned back-to-back champions.

“[The game] went well. We were incredibly content with the win,” said Desjardins in French when asked about the victory. “It was a super season, and we’re super happy with the result.”