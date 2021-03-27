9.7 per cent of ASFA students vote in election
Contested election leads to no landslide slate victories
The Arts and Science Federation of Associations held their elections from March 23 to March 26, and the results have been posted.
With a total of 1553 out of 16,033 eligible students voting, the turnout was down from 10.2 per cent at November’s by-elections to 9.7 per cent this year. While still low, it is more than double the turnout that the Concordia Student Union elections had, where only 4.8 per cent or 1536 out of 32,199 eligible students cast a vote.
Two members of the Student Interested, Not Self Interested slate, four members of Hope and Reliability and one independent candidate were elected and will make up the 2021-2022 ASFA executive team.
Executive Coordinator
Sean Smith (746) ELECTED
Alexandre Boigontier (304)
Abstain (503)
Academic Coordinator
Jasmine Ramcharitar Brown (587) ELECTED
Sadegh Sheikhnezhad (514)
Abstain (452)
Communications Coordinator
Sabrina Morena (1118) ELECTED
Abstain (349)
Finance Coordinator
Amine Ben Arous (548) ELECTED
Alexandre Wolski (450)
Andrew McLeod (142)
Abstain (413)
Internal Coordinator
Sarah Bubenheimer (632) ELECTED
Noor Coll (499)
Abstain (422)
Mobilization Coordinator
Payton Mitchell (603) ELECTED
Saruul Bazarsuren (496)
Abstain (454)
Student Life Coordinator
Nigel Jonathan Ochieng (652) ELECTED
Chelsea Fares (424)
Abstain (477)
Independent Councillor (5 positions available)
Yumna Ahmed (789) ELECTED
Venus Surio (784) ELECTED
Danielle Lavigne (781) ELECTED
Mégane Massé (760) ELECTED
Abstain (522)