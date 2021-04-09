Meet the new FASA executive team
8.4 per cent of FASA students vote in election
The Fine Arts Student Alliance held their elections from April 6 to April 7, and the votes have been tallied.
With a total of 287 out of 3431 eligible students voting, FASA’s election turnout was lower than that of the recent election held by the Arts and Science Federation of Associations. However, FASA’s election still saw a significantly higher percentage of voters than the Concordia Student Union elections had, where only 4.8 per cent—or 1536 out of 32,199—eligible students cast a vote.
Results:
General Coordinator
Aaliyah Crawford (154) ELECTED
Sierra Shaw (89)
Abstain (44)
Finance Coordinator
Damien J. Ul (137) ELECTED
Alex Vermey (94)
Abstain (56)
Student Life Coordinator
Emem Etti (151) ELECTED
Valeria Ortiz (54)
Kai Corrigan (33)
Claire Sigal (25)
Abstain (24)
Outreach Coordinator
Léa Boucher (121) ELECTED
Rosi Maria Di Meglio (96)
Abstain (70)
Clubs and Services Coordinator
Maddi Berger (125) ELECTED
Catherine Reynolds (106)
Abstain (56)