World Para-Triathlon Showcases Athletic Talent In World Championships

After holding the World Triathlon Championships on July 1 in Old Montreal, the city hosted the second stage of the World Para Triathlon Series on July 8 at Parc Jean-Drapeau, wherein the world's best para-triathletes competed in Jean-Drapeau Park.
The first discipline is swimming in the Bassin Olympic.
After swimming, the athletes transition to bicycles. They travel five laps around the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve track where the Formula 1 Grand Prix is hosted.
The last leg of the event is the run. It involves two laps around the lake until the finish line.
At the end of an intense day of emotions and high-level sport, 25-year-old Canadian Kamylle Frennette won the silver medal in the PTS5 (limitation within the upper or lower body using the assistance of prosthetics) category. Four-time Canadian World Champion Stefan Daniel dominated the race and won the gold medal. Daniel made history at the Rio 2016 Paralympic games, becoming the first Canadian to win a silver medal in the para-triathlon.
The athletes look ahead to the next race on Aug. 6, in the United Kingdom, and then to the finals of the World Para-Championships which take place in November in Abu Dhabi.