World Para-Triathlon Showcases Athletic Talent In World Championships

Montreal Plays Host To World Para-Triathlon Championships

Grace Norman crossing the finish line after one hour and 20 minutes of intense effort. Amputee athletes can use prostheses approved for running. Photo: Valentine Alibert

After holding the World Triathlon Championships on July 1 in Old Montreal, the city hosted the second stage of the World Para Triathlon Series on July 8 at Parc Jean-Drapeau, wherein the world's best para-triathletes competed in Jean-Drapeau Park.

The first discipline is swimming in the Bassin Olympic.

Para-Athletes with their guides walking towards the starting line. The competition starts with 750 metres of swimming in the Olympic pool at the Jean Drapeau Park. Photo: Valentine Alibert

Sander Koomen is competing in the PTVI category (visual impairment) with his guide from the Dutch team. The guide shears Koomen before the start of the competition. Photo: Valentine Alibert

Athletes leaving the water towards their bikes for the second discipline which consists of 22.5 kilometres of biking. Photo: Valentine Alibert

Aaron Scheidies leaving the water holding the arm of his guide. Photo: Valentine Alibert

After swimming, the athletes transition to bicycles. They travel five laps around the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve track where the Formula 1 Grand Prix is hosted.

The biking portion is compulsory in tandem for PTVI athletes. Gerrard Gosens cycles on the back of the bike as his guide in front steers the handlebars. Photo: Valentine Alibert

Brazilian athlete Carlos Rafael Viana completing lap one of five on the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve. Photo: Valentine Alibert

The last leg of the event is the run. It involves two laps around the lake until the finish line.

Carlos Rafael Viana running towards the finish line. Photo: Valentine Alibert

Exhausted French competitor Geoffrey Wersy slumped to the ground after crossing the finish line of the race Photo: Valentine Alibert

At the end of an intense day of emotions and high-level sport, 25-year-old Canadian Kamylle Frennette won the silver medal in the PTS5 (limitation within the upper or lower body using the assistance of prosthetics) category. Four-time Canadian World Champion Stefan Daniel dominated the race and won the gold medal. Daniel made history at the Rio 2016 Paralympic games, becoming the first Canadian to win a silver medal in the para-triathlon.

Four-time Canadian World Champion Stefan Daniel hugging his partner after winning gold. Photo: Valentine Alibert

Competitors Susana Rodriguez (middle-right) of Spain, Italian Francesca Tarantello (far-left), and Deborah Chicoski (second to last on right) of the United States each posing with their guides and medals. Photo: Valentine Alibert

The athletes look ahead to the next race on Aug. 6, in the United Kingdom, and then to the finals of the World Para-Championships which take place in November in Abu Dhabi.