UBC 41, Concordia 8: Stingers Men’s Rugby Stunned by Reigning Champions

Stingers Drop Opening Game of Canadian University Men’s Rugby Championships

In the opening matchup of the Canadian University Men’s Rugby Championships, the Stinger’s men’s rugby team suffered their first defeat of the season. File Photo Elisa Barbier

The Stingers men’s rugby team fell victim to the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds in the opening matchup of the Canadian University Men’s Rugby Championships by a score of 41-8.

The Stingers got off to a strong start, holding their opponents of for the first 20 or so minutes of the game. However, the Thunderbirds proved they were not to be pushed around, demonstrating the high caliber of rugby we’ve come to expect from Western Canadian teams.

UBC opened the scoring early on, kicking for points after a Stingers penalty just outside the team’s 22-yard line. The Stingers answered back with what would be their only try of the game less than a minute later, credited to winger Nicholas Tronche.

Things seemed to degenerate for the Stingers shortly after the 18 minute mark. UBC went up 15-5, followed by a Stingers penalty kick shortening the lead to 15-8. From there, UBC would go on to score two more tries before the end of the first half.

The second half saw the Stingers fight hard but ultimately fail to generate any offence on the field. The Thunderbirds scored two more unanswered tries in the second, shutting out the Stingers and bringing the game to a close with the final score sitting at 41-8 in favour of UBC.

After the game, Stingers head coach Craig Beemer expressed contentment with his team’s level of play against a difficult opponent like UBC.

“We made a couple of key mistakes that helped put UBC up early,” Beemer told University of Victoria communications after the game. “Overall, I was happy with the way we played. Once we let them go up on us early I think we got a bit down on ourselves. If we can carry over the way we played physically today I am confident in what we can do against Guelph on Friday.”

If the Stingers wish to have a shot at a medal this Sunday, they must emerge from their game against Guelph this Friday with a win. The Stingers take on the Guelph Gryphons Fri. Nov. 24 at 4 p.m. PST. Stingers fans looking to watch can catch the game at 7 p.m. EST; it will be livestreamed on Rugby Canada’s Facebook page.

