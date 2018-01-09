Toolkit for New and Returning Concordia Students

Resources for Student Parents, Arts Students and Financial Tips

Here are some handy resources for new and returning students:

Resources for Student Parents

Concordia provides financial aid and soon a new daycare for student parents who are trying to balance education and raising a family.

Daycare

The Concordia Student Union and the Concordia University Student Parents Centre are collaborating to form an accessible daycare to improve the level of support for student parents.

If you would like to receive updates on the progress of the project, please write to academic@csu.qc.ca to be added to the list, and be the first to know when the waiting and registration list for student parents is open.

Both the Loyola campus and the Sir George Williams campus also have daycares not directly affiliated with the CUSPC, and you can contact them directly to register.

The Centre de la petite enfance les p’tits profs is located at 3500 – 3502 Belmore Ave. near the Loyola Campus. Parents can enroll children between three months and five years of age.

The SGW campus is home to the Centre de la petite enfance Concordia, where parents can enroll children between 18 months and five years of age. This daycare is located at 1185 St. Mathieu St. in the GN Building, room 110.

Concordia University Student Parent Lounge

The CUSP Lounge offers a child-friendly space on campus for student parents to feel comfortable.

There, you can find a computer lab, kitchen, nursery and lounge area to rest in.

The CUSP is located at 1410 Guy St. on the second floor, room 24. It is open Monday to Friday between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information about the CUSP Centre, visit https://www.concordia.ca/students/parenthood.html.

Artists’ Orientation

Here are some resources for Fine Arts students or artists at Concordia. Finding these things on your own can be taxing on top of all the new experiences that starting university or living in new city can bring, so enjoy!

The Fine Arts Student Association: The undergraduate association representing Fine Arts students. Fine Arts students can find job opportunities and experience events coordinated by FASA.

FASA also represents the many clubs and the student-run galleries that Concordia’s Fine Arts students operate, like:

-The Art Matters Festival, primarily run by students

-The Visual Arts Visuels gallery, displaying the work of Fine Arts students year round

Where do I go to…?

-Print pretty much anything, bind projects and more: Rubiks, 2148 Mackay St.

-Buy and develop film: Photo St Denis, 3772 St. Denis St.

-Find art supplies: Avenue des Arts, 328A Victoria Ave. (buy local!) Art Supply Store, Concordia’s LB-119 DeSerres, chain store with several locations

Consider a $45 membership to the Centre for Digital Arts where Fine Arts students can use digital recording studios, mixing rooms, and computer labs, located in EV.5770 and MB 8.235.

Access digital printing at Concordia’s Technology Sandbox, Room LB-211.00, free for students.

You can also find FREE reused materials for projects in the Concordia University Centre for Creative Reuse, room H013-7.

Save Yourself From Student Debt

Student Jobs on Campus

Some full-time students in financial need may be eligible to apply for the work-study program.

The program allows students to work on campus for up to 20 hours a week. Jobs are part-time and pay between $12 and $14 an hour.

Students who are interested must maintain a minimum GPA of 2.0 and apply for a work-study Authorization form by logging into their MyConcordia portal.

Applications for the upcoming winter 2019 work-study program will be accepted between Oct. 15 and Nov. 15.

Scholarships and Awards

You can find information on the scholarships and awards available to you on the “Undergraduate Awards” page of the Concordia website.

On the page, fill out your academic year, faculty, department, whether you’re a full-time or part-time student, and your citizenship. You will then get a list of awards and scholarships available to you—don’t miss the deadline dates.

Used Books

Before dishing out the money for new books, look out for the many former and current students selling their used books on Facebook groups. Certain books may also be available used, for a reduced price, at the Concordia bookstore or the Concordia Co-op Bookstore located at 2150 Bishop St.

The not-for-profit Coop Bookstore allows students to buy new and used books in a noncommercial environment.

For more financial questions, you can visit the Concordia Financial Aid and Awards Office in the GM Building downtown or in the AD Building at Loyola.

