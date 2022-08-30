ConU 101: Essential Resources

“Baby, I Need to Know-oh, Ooooh,” or Whatever Doja Cat Said

Graphic Nadine Abdellatif

Concordia’s sheer size can be somewhat daunting for new (or even returning) students. The complex maze of buildings and hard-to-spot services is bound to confuse the uninitiated. Here is a simple guide to the basic, yet vital, services available at Concordia.

Academics

Birks Student Service Centre

Located on the first floor of the LB building, Birks is the place to be if you’re in need of assistance. The centre can help you with the following services and more: student ID cards, oaths of Quebec residency, late course completion, OPUS card assistance, tuition questions and name change. Contact Birks via email (students@concordia.ca) or dial extension 2668 when calling Concordia directly.

Financial Aid & Awards Office

Everything related to aid, bursaries, and scholarships is funneled through this office. It is located at GM-230 and can also be reached at fundingyoureducation@concordia.ca. When contacting them, include your student ID number, your preferred method of appointment (virtual, phone or in-person), your residence (Quebec, Canada or international), and your general availability for a faster response.

Access Centre for Students with Disabilities

The ACSD can be found at GM-300 at SGW and at AD-130 at Loyola. The centre’s purpose is to accommodate students with disabilities throughout the school year. Requests can be made for exam accommodations, sign language interpretation and transcription, translation of material into large print or braille as well as mobility attendants. Once you’re registered, you’re set for your entire Concordia journey. Email acsdinfo@concordia.ca to register for these services and more.

International Student Centre

One in five Concordia students come from outside Canada. The ISO provides a plethora of resources to Concordia’s international student community. Ranging from tuition and health insurance assistance, aid with immigration documents as well as financial support and social events. It helps students get settled for the semester. The office can be reached at GM-330, via email (iso@concordia.ca) or by phone at the extension 3515.

Otsenhákta Student Centre

The Otsenhákta Student Centre is the central hub for First Nations, Inuit and Métis students, located at H-653. The word Otsenhákta means “near the fire” in Kanien'kéha (Mohawk). The centre provides Indigenous students with social events, academic assistance, and career advice. Members will host a powwow on Sept. 16 commemorating the centre’s 30-year anniversary.

Black Perspectives Office

The BPO provides Black students with resources related to peer support, academic assistance, and advocacy. They also run a mentorship program that pairs students with Concordia alumni. To sign up to the BPO, visit their Student Hub or email bpo@concordia.ca.

Student Success Centre

The Student Success Centre is a key resource for first-year students. It is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday to Thursday on the 4th floor of the Hall building and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Tuesday to Thursday on the first floor of the AD building at Loyola. The centre offers academic workshops, career fairs and group events.

Vanier and Webster Libraries

No, not like the CEGEP, and no, not like the dictionary. To make your way to Webster, walk down de Maisonneuve Blvd. until you see the Hall building; it’s directly across the street. The Vanier library is the easternmost building at Loyola, right by the shuttle stop. Libraries are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, thanks to an agreement pushed by the Concordia Student Union. Webster is a particularly great place to study (or nap) on campus, so give it a try!

Support and Health

Sexual Assault Resource Centre

SARC provides free support to people who have been affected by sexual violence. They offer trauma-informed psychotherapy, crisis intervention, peer support groups, workshops and trainings on sexual assault. Their office is located in the Hall building at H-649. Drop-in appointments are available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Email sarc@concordia.ca or call 514-848-2424 with extension 5972 for more information.

Health Services

To book an appointment with Health Services at Loyola, dial extension 3575. To do the same at SGW, dial 3565. The appointment phone line opens at 9 a.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday and at 10 a.m. on Thursday. The department can provide Concordia students with access to a range of medical professionals. Spots can be limited and long waitlists can complicate things, so beware. Both in-person and virtual appointments are available.

Prayer Rooms

The Multi-faith & Spirituality Centre is located in the Z Annex on Mackay St. Additionally, the Muslim Students’ Association operates two prayer rooms on campus: one on the 7th floor of the Hall building downtown and the other at SC-03-02 at Loyola.

Centre for Gender Advocacy

The CGA is an organization that promotes gender equality and the empowerment of marginalized groups on campus and in the broader community. They organize programs, campaigns, resources, services, and advocacy projects. Special taskforces focus on transgender and non-binary equality, peer support, and anti-discrimination efforts.

Ombuds Office

The role of the Ombuds Office is to assist in resolving any concerns and complaints in relation to Concordia's policies, procedures and specific rules. This office is additionally responsible for promoting fairness in the university. It is entirely independent from Concordia’s administration. It can be reached at ombuds@concordia.ca with a completed intake form.

Food

The People’s Potato

Y’all want a hearty meal? Well, The People’s Potato has got you covered! A vegan soup kitchen located on the 7th floor of the Hall building, the collective serves free meals between 12:30 and 2 p.m. on weekdays. Make sure to get there early to avoid getting caught in the line!

The Hive Café Solidarity Co-operative

Speaking of free meals, food free of charge is available at The Hive on the Loyola campus. Located on the second floor of the SC building, students can grab a free lunch on weekdays from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. There is also a location in the Hall building downtown, but it doesn’t offer the same free lunch program.

Le Frigo Vert

Le Frigo Vert is a food cooperative located a few seconds south of the Hall building on Mackay St. It is an anti-capitalist café and community space. Pre-made food is available, and loads of other products can be found as well. These include alternative wellness products like herbal medicine, as well as artisanal trinkets. The co-op operates Monday through Thursday.

Getting Around

Shuttle Bus

Bus down, Concordiana! You’ve probably seen those red buses cruising down the highway, and you too can catch a ride by simply showing a driver your student ID. The shuttle buses take students directly from one campus to the other. Buses come every 15 to 30 minutes, but they sometimes take a lot longer. Stops are located in front of the Hall building downtown and the Vanier library at Loyola.

STM

If the shuttle bus is about to make you miss your class again, the city bus is your next best bet. You will need $3.50 in cash to get on without an OPUS card. To get between campuses, take the 105 Est to Vendôme station, where you can take the metro to Guy-Concordia. Reverse this if traveling from SGW to Loyola. There are multiple bus stops around Loyola, so your journey should be simple. This is also your reminder to register for your reduced fare OPUS card through your Student Hub if you haven’t already!

The Tunnel

Though it has gained a reputation for being grim and dirty, you’ll be quite thankful for the tunnel once the streets above are covered in ice and slush. It connects the Hall and library buildings to most other SGW buildings. If you’re coming from the metro below, turn left at the Tim Horton’s and look for a bright white sign with building names. You got this!

This article originally appeared in Volume 43, Issue 1, published August 30, 2022.