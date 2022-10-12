Stingers’ Weekend Wrap-Up: Oct. 7 to 9

Thanksgiving Weekend Means Big Games

Graphic Nadine Abdellatif

Let’s talk Stingers…

Football: Fourth place in the Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec

It’s fair to say this will not be a championship year for the Stingers’ football team. Their loss against the Université de Montreal cements a losing season as their winning record will be under .500 from this point on. The offence has played poorly as of late, and last weekend was no exception. They only succeeded in scoring points during the last quarter. For a unit that was well-praised prior to the season’s start, they have underwhelmed many who support the sport, to say the least. The fourth-place team takes the final playoff spot. As long as the McGill Redbirds continue to lose, Concordia will accept a consolation entry.

Next game against the McGill Redbirds Oct. 21 at 7 p.m..

Women’s Soccer: Sixth place in the RSEQ

The last place Université de Sherbrooke Vert et Or was a much needed punching bag for the Stingers. A 2-1 victory is not domination, but the offensive synergy had clicked of late. Forward Osa Iyare and Captain Bryanna Campbell scored for Concordia. Going forward, the race for the playoffs is still on-going with third and fourth table positions still up for grabs. The Stingers themselves only trail fourth place by two points. The road ahead is not easy, but the playoffs are in sight.

Next game against the Université Laval Rouge et Or on Oct. 14 at 6 p.m..

Men’s Soccer: Fifth place in the RSEQ

The men’s team’s weekend reflects one identical to the women’s team. A 3-1 win over Sherbrooke meant both soccer squads went home with a smile. Unlike the women’s team, the standings in the men’s division is wide-open with second place and fifth place differing by four points. If the women’s road ahead is difficult, the men’s team has a four-car pile-up clustering the freeway. With four matches remaining, the Stingers will need as many wins as they can muster if they want to achieve playoff representation.

Next game against Laval on Oct. 14 at 8:15 p.m..

Women’s Rugby: Finished fifth in the RSEQ

A 48-13 defeat at the hands of the Carleton University Ravens kicked Concordia out of the U Sports top 10. On top of this, Concordia rests in fifth place, only trailing UdeM in point total. Had the Stingers bested the Carabins, they would be preparing for the championship semi-final. Alas, Concordia is poised for the eighth place McGill Martlets in the quarter-final consolation round.

Next game against the McGill Martlets in RSEQ Quarter-Final Consolation

Men’s Rugby: Fifth place in the RSEQ

The Stingers’ men’s team strolled into Carleton and shined from the get-go. A 58-0 decimation bumped Concordia to 3-2 on the year. Only the top four teams make the playoffs, therefore Concordia will have to win from here on out if they want to nudge their way into the post-season. If anyone is capable, it will be coach John Lavery’s defending championship team.

Next game against UdeM Oct. 15 at 12 p.m..

Women’s Basketball: Pre-Season

The Stingers’ women’s basketball team continued with a pre-season scrimmage against St. Francis Xavier University on Oct. 8. The 84-67 loss is a negative, however, with the plethora of players coming from the recruiting class, coach Tenicha Gittens’ squad is still building up chemistry. The real test is sure to come in the regular season. For now, the Waterloo Naismith Tournament is the next stage.

Next game against Guelph University on Oct. 13 at 8 p.m..

Men’s Basketball: Concordia Classic Tournament

Three straight losses for the men’s team in the Concordia Classic Tournament is bad news to report. The good news is that it’s only the first tune-up tournament of the early year. With plenty of basketball to be played, teamwork is a key focal point. Complete coverage of the tournament and assessment are important aspects to focus on, but for now, the Stingers will have to prepare for the Carleton Tournament.

Next game against Waterloo University on Oct. 14 at 8 p.m..

Baseball

The baseball team was exceptional. A 15-2 win over McGill was the perfect Thanksgiving weekend treat. Only two games under .500, coach Howard Schwartz’s team is finding its form with a point differential of +20 in their last two games. Pitching and position play are coming into their own, just in time for the Ontario University Athletics tournament on the horizon.

Next game against College Laflèche on Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m..

This article originally appeared in Volume 43, Issue 4, published October 12, 2022.