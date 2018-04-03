Stingers Men’s Hockey Stars Earn Top Honours

Beauregard, Neill, Carozza Earn All-Star Status

Several members of Concordia Stingers men’s hockey team will be taking home some hardware following the announcement of the Ontario University Athletics individual awards and all-star teams Thursday.

Leading the charge is second-year forward Anthony Beauregard. The accolades should come as no surprise to the Stingers’ most productive player. He took home the OUA’s MVP award and was named to its 2017-2018 first team all-star roster for the eastern division.

The St. Damase native tore apart the competition all season, collecting 60 points and scoring 19 goals, good for first and second in the country, respectively.

Beauregard’s historic season saw him put up more points than any Stingers player since Mark Mahon’s 64 points in 1990. He is only the third Stinger to ever take home the MVP award and the first since 1991.

Along with Beauregard, rookie defender Carl Neill’s performance earned him spots on both the first all-star roster and the all-rookie team. After notching 31 points in his rookie campaign, Neill found himself as the highest scoring defender in all of U Sports.

Stingers head coach Marc-André Élement’s preseason promise that Neill would be among the country’s best defenders by season’s end turned out to be pretty accurate. He was 13th in scoring in the OUA which is impressive as a rookie defender.

Rounding out the all-star nominations is rookie forward Massimo Carozza who spent much of the season as one of Beauregard’s linemates, forming one of the country’s deadliest duos. Carozza’s 35 points were third in the OUA.

He joins Neill on the all-rookie team and will be playing for a chance to advance to the U Sports national tournament when they face the the York Lions in the OUA’s bronze medal game Friday night at Ed Meagher arena.

