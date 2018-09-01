Stingers Forward Anthony Beauregard Carves Out Spot in Stingers History

Concordia Forward Reaches School Milestone

Anthony Beauregard has seven games left to raise his point tally this season. Photo Daren Zomerman

For the first time in 28 years, Concordia’s men’s hockey team has a 50-point scorer.

In just 21 games, forward Anthony Beauregard has reached a milestone that hasn’t been touched since Mark Mahon’s 64-point campaign in the 1989-90 season where he tallied 14 goals and 50 assists

“It’s pretty big,” said Stingers head coach Marc-André Élement “[Beauregard is] playing well, he’s working on all the little details to be the best. I’m really happy for him.”

The term “best” might be the most apt way to describe Beauregard’s place in the Ontario University Athletics hockey world right now.

The star forward currently leads the OUA in both points (50) and assists (43) while sitting at second in goals with 16 to his name—only one behind the league’s leading goal scorer, Riley Brandt of the Royal Military College Paladins. For scale, McGill’s Jerome Verrier is second place in points and assists yet trails Beauregard with just 34 and 24 respectively.

As far as his historic milestone goes, Beauregard himself is enjoying the unexpected benchmark right now.

“It’s a big honor to be part of Concordia history,” said Beauregard. “It’s something I did not even think of at the beginning of the year so it’s a little bit amazing.”

Beauregard may not have been thinking about it at the start of the season, but anyone watching him play shouldn’t be surprised by the amount of success the St-Damase native has achieved.

From the first game of the year, Beauregard has been a force for the Stingers. He rode a ten-game points streak to take over the scoring lead in both the OUA and U Sports at the start of the season and hasn’t stopped giving opposing teams nightmares since.

“[Consistency is] really important. If you want to have success with players you need consistency. He’s been consistent offensively but also defensively,” said Élement, who has developed Beauregard from an offensive dynamo into a well rounded, all situations hockey player.

Success is nothing new to the second year Stinger. Beauregard was part of the 2014 Quebec Major Junior Hockey League championship team playing with the Val d’Or Foreurs. Over the course of his four seasons with them, Beauregard scored 223 points in 207 games.

That kind of production has only continued to grow since joining the Concordia Stingers where he’s scored 69 points in just 33 games, good for a 2.09 points per game average.

“It’s really exciting for the program to have a guy like that,” said Élement, whose team currently sits second in the OUA East standings.

For all the success and hype surrounding Beauregard, the player himself often deflects the praise, heaping it all on his teammates.

“It’s an individual mark but at the end of the day, it’s a team achievement. I need to give some credit to my teammates who have been helping me a lot since the beginning of the season,” said the Stingers’ alternate captain.

As the Stingers head into the final seven games of the season, Élement says that as happy as Beauregard has been about the successful season he’s having, his eyes are fixed squarely on the playoffs.

In Beauregard’s mind, at this point in the season, point totals aren’t what count the most. His focus is on the team with one goal in mind.

“This year, it’s not about one player but all the team,” said Beauregard. “I want the cup this year.”

