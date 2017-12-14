Stingers Head Football Coach Mickey Donovan to Depart From the Program

Mickey Donovan Accepts Job With Montreal Alouettes, Patrick Donovan to Assume Interim Duties

Photo: Tristan D’Amours

Concordia University athletics may be planning an announcement shortly, following the news of Stingers’ head football coach Mickey Donovan’s departure from the program.

Early Wednesday morning, a tweet from TSN’s Matthew Ross broke the news. He cited an anonymous source who believes Donovan will be joining the Montreal Alouettes as their Special Teams Coordinator.

BREAKING: A source tells me that #AlsMTL are expected to announce that #Concordia #Stingers Head Coach Mickey Donovan will be their next Special Teams Coordinator. Announcement could come as early as today. #CFL #Montreal #Alouettes — Matthew Ross (@MatthewWords) January 3, 2018

Shortly after, CBC’s Doug Gelevan tweeted, confirming Donovan will be leaving the Stingers, but was unsure what role he will be assuming with the Alouettes. There, he will be reunited with former Concordia athletic director, Patrick Boivin, who left the school to become the president and CEO of the Alouettes in January of last year.

Head football coach Mickey Donovan is leaving the Stingers. School is currently having discussions re: what direction the program is going to go. Sounds like the move wasn’t anticipated



Hearing he’s reuniting w former ConU AD Patrick Boivin at #AlsMTL as asst on Sherman’s staff — Douglas Gelevan (@DGelevan) January 3, 2018

Gelevan believes the move was unplanned, leaving Concordia to determine what direction the program will be going in for the upcoming season.

This will be the department’s first coaching search under the guidance of recently-hired athletics director D’Arcy Ryan.

Defensive coordinator and Mickey’s brother Patrick Donovan, who has been a member of Concordia’s coaching staff since 2014, will serve as the team’s head coach on an interim basis, said Concordia in a press release.

