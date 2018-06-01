Brad Collinson Accepts Position as Head Coach of Concordia’s Football Program

Collinson Will Step in to Replace Patrick Donovan Who Resigned Late Last Week

The Stingers’ new coach will begin his work June 11 Photo Tristan D’Amours

Concordia University’s Head of Athletics and Recreation announced Friday that a replacement had been found for ex head coach Patrick Donovan.

Donovan resigned last week no prior warning, leaving the department in a scramble to find someone to spearhead the program, with just eight weeks until training camp.

His replacement, Brad Collinson, has experience with the Stingers, both on the field and behind the bench.

Collinson played three seasons with the team as a centre and snapper in 2000. In 2003 he signed with Montreal’s Canadian Football League franchise, the Alouettes, with whom he played 18 regular season games.

He joined the ranks of the Stingers’ coaching staff in 2004, starting with a part-time role as an assistant coach. From 2007-2010, he held the position of full-time assistant offensive coordinator and recruiting coordinator.

Since then, he held coaching positions with Football Canada’s U18 team and Team Quebec as head coach. He also spent seven seasons with Université Laval’s Rouge et Or as a running back coach and recruiting coordinator. During this time he gathered some serious hardware, winning two International Bowl titles, four gold medals at the Canada Cup, and four Vanier Cups.

The 39 year-old from St. Bruno will begin his duties as head coach on June 11.

