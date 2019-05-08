Stingers Head Coach to Lead Quebec U Sports All-Star Team Against Habs Rookies

Marc-André Élement Will Coach the University Stars in the September 10 Matchup

Seven Stingers players will play under Élement for the game. Photo Elisa Barbier

U Sports will get the chance to shine Sept. 10 in Brossard as 21 of their finest Quebec-based players take on some of the top prospects of the Montreal Canadiens, the oldest and most decorated team in the NHL.

Several months ago, Concordia Stingers head coach Marc-André Élement was contacted by the Canadiens in the hope that he would lead the charge in building a U Sports team for a preseason battle.

The Stingers bench boss will be bringing seven of his own players, along with seven from crosstown rival McGill University, and another seven from the Université de Québec à Trois Rivières Patriotes.

“It’s fun for Quebec university hockey in general. It’s great to promote those three schools,” said Élement.

Two players confirmed for the game so far are all-star defenceman Carl Neill and the productive winger Philippe Sanche, both of the Concordia Stingers.

The Canadiens have a host of prospects that have made impacts across junior, NCAA, and overseas leagues. The U Sports all-stars could be going up against the likes of top tier prospects like Ryan Poehling, Nick Suzuki, and Cayden Primeau.

For his part, Élement feels confident in the roster that has been assembled by the three schools and hopes that the preseason game can possibly be renewed in the future.

The Stingers coach has a new logo and jerseys prepared for the Quebec all-stars to use against the Habs rookies.

He also sees it as another sign of the attention and respect that continues to grow for U Sports in the professional hockey world.

“I think pro organizations are paying way more attention to our guys now. It’s kind of like the NCAA. There’s more exposure for our guys forsure,” said Élement.

The game will take place in Brossard, the afternoon of Sept. 10.

