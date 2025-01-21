Stingers 2, Martlets 1: Concordia stifles McGill

A shorthanded Stingers women’s hockey squad held off McGill in a classic rivalry matchup

Stingers defender Camille Richard put the Stingers up 1-0 in the first period. Photo Andrae Lerone Lewis

The Concordia University Stingers women’s hockey team carried its first-half form into 2025 with a 2-1 victory over the McGill University Martlets on Friday, Jan. 17 at Ed Meagher Arena. Concordia’s win moved its record to 12-0-0, while McGill slumped to 2-10-1.

With multiple starters away with Team Canada at the Fédération internationale du sport universitaire (FISU) Games, including starting goalie Jordyn Verbeek and top goal-scorer Émilie Lussier, Concordia head coach Julie Chu praised the team’s ability to fill the vacated roles.

“When you have to have some big players out of the lineup, we have the ability for others to have that opportunity,” Chu said. “Our players stay pushing and they stay working, and they understand what they can do to contribute.”

While the teams sat at opposite ends of the Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec standings entering the match, McGill didn’t roll over for its bitter rivals. A stout Martlets defence held the Stingers in check for almost the entire first period before Concordia defender Camille Richard roofed the puck on the power play to finally break the deadlock with three minutes remaining.

Richard relished the extra responsibility on a depleted roster, noting the trust between the team and coaching staff.

“I think it's something that goes back to [the staff] also,” Richard said. “I trust them, and I think we have to trust the process. And they put who they want on the ice—if it's not me, it's not me, and if it's me, I'm going to do what I have to do and put the work in.”

In the second period, a McGill penalty spurred the Stingers to pressure the Martlets’ net, until Concordia worked the puck through a scrum to find Léonie Philbert. On an angle, the fifth-year defender smashed the puck over the glove of goalie Jade Rivard-Coulombe to double the Stingers’ lead.

However, even down two goals, McGill increased the pressure. A third-period power play helped the Martlets pull a goal back, as captain Elizabeth Mura beat Stingers goaltender Arianne Leblanc with a finish into the corner to narrow the gap.

Another Concordia penalty with three minutes remaining saw the Martlets pull Rivard-Coulombe to increase the advantage to 6-on-4, but McGill committed a penalty of its own and was forced to return to even strength. Concordia’s defence took over, and the Stingers finished off the win.

Chu emphasized the team’s structure as a catalyst for their success.

“Although we might be having different lines, although we might have different power-play units, we work from day one on our structure,” Chu said. “I know our systems, and we should be able to execute our systems really well together because that's something that is standardized.”

Leblanc, filling in for Verbeek, acknowledged the opportunity to display the team’s versatility.

“I think we showed today that we have a lot of depth,” Leblanc said. “Obviously, some of our important players and leaders are gone, but some players really stepped up offensively and defensively.”

Concordia’s next matchup sees it take on the Bishop’s University Gaiters on Thursday, Jan. 23 at Ed Meagher Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.