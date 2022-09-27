Stingers 55, Martlets 3: Stingers Hoist Kelly-Anne Drummond Cup

The Most Important Game for the Women’s Team Ends With a Win

Courtesy Kyran Thicke - Concordia Stingers

The Concordia Stingers’ women’s rugby team achieved a decisive victory over the McGill Martlets on Sunday, Sept. 25. The match marked the 18th annual Kelly-Anne Drummond Cup, celebrating the life of former Stinger Kelly-Anne Drummond who passed away in 2004.

The game itself is an important part of Concordia’s season.

“For us, it’s the most important game of the year,” expressed Head Coach Jocelyn Barrieau. Barrieau said there are still components of the game for her team to work on, but the extra motivation was a factor in the Concordia win.

In the 12th minute, McGill stalled in their own zone. They were awarded penalties and successful on line-outs, yet two turn-overs granted Concordia possession close to the try-zone. After a penalty discussion ensued, Stingers’ captain Mahalia Robinson caught the Martlets line sleeping. She scurried in for the score and later converted the kick making it 7-0 Stingers.

In the 17th minute, Concordia read the overlap that developed on the wide side, the ball was spread out and forward Roxanne Galarneau delivered the try. Robinson converted the extra point and made it 14-0.

Concordia continued to press on. After Stingers’ forward Janay Francis was penalized for a performed second-move, Concordia regrouped in the 25th minute. Robinson’s strong play was showcased once more, as she pierced the Martlets’ defensive line with a skilled step for the score. She converted a difficult attempt from wide of the goal posts, as the Stingers’ lead increased 21-0.

In the 31st minute, Robinson played the ball forward with a kick. It was corralled by the Stingers, and Concordia found themselves near McGill’s try-zone once again. The Stingers used a set-play to push the ball out wide as it managed to reach winger Mia Simard, who maneuvered around her opponent for the try. A missed convert attempt made it 26-0 Concordia.

Concordia rallied for one last try before the end of the first half, stringing passes together effectively. The Stingers penetrated into McGill territory as Galarneau scored. Robinson missed the convert and the scoreboard read 31-0.

McGill capitalized on a Stingers’ penalty in Concordia’s zone, as they managed to put points up with a penalty kick. The first half ended 31-3 in favour of Concordia.

The second half resulted in much of the same dominant play by Concordia. Their momentum was apparent from the Martlets' inability to escape being near their own goal-line. Mishandled passes and penalties awarded out to both squads did not help. In the 18th, Concordia broke the trench-like front put up by McGill when Stingers’ winger Emma Marshall received the ball in space where she plunged in for the try. Without the convert, Concordia was up 36-3.

In the 21st minute, fakes and dekes, along with tough running, led to another Concordia try. Stingers’ back Madeleine McTavish was credited with the score. With the convert, Concordia was up 43-3.

Two more tries were tacked on for Concordia. They came at the hands of winger Siana Marquis-Bilquard in the 36th minute, and scrum-half Meagan Comeau during added time. The Stingers began celebrating as Robinson converted her last kick. The Kelly-Anne Cup was hoisted. Final score 55-3.

“I think it’s been a rough season so far in terms of who we’ve been playing against,” Robinson said. “We seemed to be clicking. Everyone on the field was clicking together which was really nice.”

The Stingers look to continue this winning play as they take on the Université de Sherbrooke Vert et Or on Friday, Sept. 30. Play starts at 6 p.m..

This article originally appeared in Volume 43, Issue 3, published September 27, 2022.