Stingers 2, Ravens 2: Concordia Men’s Soccer Draws in Pre-season Tune-Up

Stingers’ Men’s Soccer Team Look to Iron Out Any Wrinkles Before Season Start

Concordia’s men’s soccer team took on the university of Carleton Ravens on Aug. 27 ahead of the 2022-23 season Graphic courtesy of: Emanuele Barbier

The Concordia Stingers men’s soccer team took on Carleton University in a pre-season exhibition match. The teams traded ends frequently and both attacked the goal in a valiant effort that ended in a draw.

The first half saw Concordia pushing the ball deep into the Carleton end, yet nothing came from the squad’s pursuit as no clear shot on the goal was allowed by the Ravens.

Carleton would score first. A yellow card was handed out after a Stingers’ defender got his legs intertwined with a Carleton forward. Ravens' midfielder Scott Mazzotta stepped up and tucked the free-kick in the lower corner of Concordia’s goal. The Ravens took a 1-0 lead early on.

Concordia rallied. A corner kick was deflected and found its way to Stingers’ Forward Nareg Kalloghlian who elevated a shot into the Carleton net, tying the game at 1-1.

Moments later, Carleton would gain possession and fire toward Stingers’ goalkeeper Jordy Kerlegrand. Kerlegrand made the initial sprawling save, yet couldn’t corral the loose ball. Carleton’s midfielder Kaba Kalonji would knock it in, making it a 2-1 game for the Ravens.

Before the half, a shot came careening off the Ravens’ cross-bar and found the right foot of Stingers’ Forward Simon Spenard Lapierre. Going into halftime, the score was knotted at 2-2.

The second half didn't settle anything. Both squads would launch attacks yet the defenders on both sides held their position. Neither goalkeeper had much work to do, as this sound defensive play took away any quality shots. The final whistle was blown with the score remaining 2-2.

The Concordia men’s squad aims their sights towards Sept. 8, where they will take on the Sherbrooke Vert et Or team. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m.