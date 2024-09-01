Stingers 0, Gaiters 0: Both sides fail to find net in women’s soccer home opener

Concordia misses key scoring opportunities in first game under head coach Krzysztof Kmiecik

Stingers captain Dayne Lebans being surveyed by Jessalynn Hill of Bishop’s during the Stingers women’s soccer home opener against the Gaiters on Aug. 30. Photo Caroline Marsh

The Stingers women’s soccer team kicked off their 2024-2025 RSEQ season with a frustrating goalless draw against the Bishop’s University Gaiters at a packed Concordia Stadium on Aug. 30.

“We have a lot of new players who have to settle in,” head coach Krzysztof Kmiecik said.

It was Kmiecik’s first game behind the bench for the women’s soccer team. He has previously coached soccer at the under-12, under-13 and CEGEP levels.

Concordia started the game defensively, successfully holding off the Gaiters’ second-year midfielder Emma Deschatelets who was impressive on the left wing.

As the Stingers started getting more comfortable, forward Rachel Vermaire reached a long ball just before Gaiters goalkeeper Stephanie Brooks. She headed it into the back of the net in the 37th minute, only for the goal to be disallowed due to offside.

Speaking on the controversial decision, Stingers midfielder Emma Liagridonis said, “I’d love to see the tape to see if it was offside, but we had so many other chances too. It was just first-game nerves.”

In the second half, both teams played more aggressively. Gaiters midfielder Kate Smyth was shown a yellow card in the 64th minute for a rough tackle on Liagridonis. The Stingers continued to attack and create chances, but could not get past Brooks. The game ended with both teams receiving one point each. Concordia had only kept one clean sheet last season.

Debutant forward Brianna Pinazza was named player of the game for the Stingers.

Head coach Kmiecik remained positive after the game.

“All the faces are new to me, but I’m pleased with the performance,” Kmiecik said.

“I was really proud of the girls, I thought we battled really hard,” Stingers captain Dayne Lebans said “We were unlucky not to put one [goal] away, but I think we came with a lot of energy and it's looking like it's gonna be a good season for us.”

The Stingers showed they were serious about their goal to reach the playoffs this season by sporting a tape that said ‘playoffs’ on their wrist.

According to Liagridonis, the squad is adjusting well to the new head coach.

“He was really good with us [in] preseason,” she said. “He did a lot of new things and brought a lot of new principles.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Lebans added that the coach has brought new energy and a positive change to the locker room.

The Stingers dropped their next game 2-1 against the Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières Patriotes at the Concordia Stadium on Sep. 1. Their record now stands at one draw and one loss.

