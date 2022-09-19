Rouge et Or 4, Stingers 1: Disappointing But Not Devastating Loss for Stingers

Team Is Overall Satisfied With Their Performance

Stingers’ women’s soccer battle against top-dog Laval squad Photo Cadin Londoño Carvajal

Competing against the Rouge et Or from Université Laval, one of the best women’s soccer teams in the nation, the Concordia Stingers women’s soccer team knew it wasn’t going to be an easy match on Sept. 16.

The game started quickly, the first goal being scored at the 12-minute mark after a free kick from the Rouge et Or. Lauren Curran played defence outstandingly. A moment to remember is when she threw her body on the grass as she kicked to block an opponent’s pass. Stingers forward Audrey-Ann Cardinal started out with a lot of energy. She played quick, keeping tremendous pace across the field to play the ball at any possible time.

In the 42nd minute, Laval scored the second goal of the night. By then, Team Captain and defender Bryanna Campbell commanded her team confidently, encouraging them to keep pushing. “Honestly, I think we need to stick together more as a team and press a little bit more,” she said after the game.

There was a clear energy shift after the second half of the game. The Stingers kept pushing with all their might, but the two goals scored in the first half of the game energized the Rouge et Or even more. “I feel like we didn’t stop, we kept going, we worked hard [...],” said player Sara Carrière, midfielder.

At minute 81, the Stingers had their first goal, scored by Rachel Vermaire and assisted by Osa Iyare. It was a convoluted goal with many players crowded around the Rouge et Or net, but a goal nonetheless.

However, the game ended with four goals scored by Laval. The third was scored at minute 64, and the fourth at minute 90.

Head Coach Greg Sutton wasn’t disheartened by this loss. “We took another step in the right direction, despite the score,” he said. “This is a very good team; it’s a team that is going to be ranked in the top 5 in the country in no time.”

When asked what aspects he thinks the team needs to work on, he said, “there’s certain moments we need to capitalize on. [...] We’re a young team so we’re going to have to go through some growing pains.”

The team’s next game will be on Sept. 23 against the McGill Redbirds at the Concordia Stadium.