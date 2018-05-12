Protesters March in Rosemont to Denounce Neo-Nazi Neighbours

Protesters Target Gabriel Sohier-Chaput and Philippe Gendron, Calling them Fascists

Follow @@thingjpg

This Saturday, protesters gathered outside the home where Chaput allegedly lives. Photo by Jackson Long.

After the The Gazette broke a story exposing Gabriel Sohier-Chaput as an allegedly influential neo-nazi, about 100 protesters marched this Saturday in Chaput’s borough, Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie

Protesters gathered at Beaubien metro station and chanted “No fascists in our neighborhoods, no neighborhoods for fascists!” After they marched down Beaubien St., where Chaput allegedly lives.

A resident who preffered to stay anonymous said he was shocked when he recognized Chaput’s face on the posters as someone who used to serve him at a print shop near-by.

“You realize that it’s in your community and that he’s not just some young guy in a fascist group, he’s an organizer and he’s a recruiter,” he said. “It’s unacceptable to have that kind of person in our community without denouncing them, without outing them.”

Once in front of Chaput’s house, activist Jaggi Singh played Propagandhi’s “The Only Good Fascist is a Very Dead Fascist.” Protesters continued to chant, “The police serves the rich and fascists,” while police guarded the house.

“There are two neo-nazis living on this street, these people promote rape and genocide and other horrible things; we’re here to denounce them,” Singh told onlookers through his megaphone.

The protesters continued to march down Fabre St. towards Saint-Zotique St. E. to protest in front of Philippe Gendron’s home.

Gendron is allegedly a member of the anti-immigrant far-right group Soldiers of Odin, and members of the group stood outside of the house wearing their hoodies and a specific skull mask associated with neo-nazis.

Police blocked the intersection to prevent protesters from confronting them.

The protest was a grassroots effort between residents of the neighbourhood and local anti-fascist activists.

“I think it’s important to send a strong message that this is a community that doesn’t tolerate [neo-nazis,]” said Penny Pattison, who has lived in Rosemont for five years.

“I think it’s deplorable that he’s trying to recruit young people to join a campaign of hatred against immigrants and new arrivals and that’s not acceptable.”

By commenting on this page you agree to the terms of our Comments Policy.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.