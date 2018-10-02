Poetry: The Race Issue

Self Control

Alexandre Vachon

Bullet boy, run from trouble.

Gun shot man, calling death,

Supreme conqueror of life.

Bullet boy bulleted down.

Nigga boy, trouble boy,

Red river flowing.

Popped head, whole holds

A hole load of bullet boy’s blood.

Dead nigga, run bullet boy.

Them niggas coming.

***

Listen to the Stories

Sarah Abou-Bakr

listen to people’s stories

out there, you’ll find tangled, complex ones

where quiet calm meets storm, and pouring rain meets sun

where exquisite rainbows are found inside of tornadoes

stories that breathe in pink but sometimes exhale grey-ish

listen to the stories

of people whose efforts never go unrequited

they’ll tell you how they wrote it

not with ink and feather

but with changing weather

listen to the stories.

***

“You deserve the world”

Sarah Abou-Bakr

I often hear people tell me “You deserve the world”

I don’t want your world,

for I have seen what it did to my sister in faith,

and my brother of color.

I don’t want your world.

I want to unbecome your imposed chaos.

It is a spiteful disease

that sickens my brain and hurts my heart.

I don’t want your world.

I chose to be my own light,

the one brightened by the stories of my ancestors,

my honey, and my melanin.

I don’t want your word.

For I already have my own.

The one I truly deserve.

And please, don’t try to liberate me.

Don’t you know I am already free?

***

Kaysari Aleppo

Meghri A. Bakarian

Can you remember?

How should I forget ..

Should I forget my neighbours? My auntie “em George” or “em Mohammad”?

Or should I forget my first love?

How come?

What can I tell you brother..it’s too complicated…

War and love stories..

Sheshh…shut up!

But I don’t want to..

I want to speak out and express myself..

So that you can hear me and you can hear my people’s noise..

Forget about it! Forget…

Why..do you think that I had forgotten in the first place that you are asking me to forget now?

Hear me out..my name is Meghri.

Yes, Madame, it’s M-E-G-H-R-I!

An Armenian Syrian woman, who will speak 1915 ; who will live the Allepean nights

Till the last day of her life.

***

On Slav Songs

Kathleen Charles

African slave songs were passed down to me through deep waters

Just to reach the blood in my veins

And I stand here today

Free and unchained

Just like their wildest dreams told them I would be

Can you not accept that some stories are not yours to tell?

Not all stories are yours to tell

Not all songs are yours to use

Recreate and dismember as you choose

Don’t take away my chance to represent the women who fought for me

Because Slavs never sang our African slave songs

Don’t tell me that you don’t see color

Because the world still colors me black even though I know I’m more than that

My great great grandmother held me in her bosom before I was even formed. She knew the pain I would have to face one day

So, she did all she could do. She used her voice, the only thing she could use

To sing me a song.

A song that seeped deep into her body, split cracks through her bones.

It sank and settled deep inside. It crossed time and space to reach me

She sang me a song.

A promise that she’d always be there, like a faint call in the air to sing me her lessons of despair

Softly braiding, sneaking lullabies of wisdom into my hair.

Whispering “Don’t you cry for me child” because she’d never leave me lonely. That I would always have her song in my heart to soothe me

She sang me a song

So that I could keep it safe for her in the new world she believed would come.

Refused to let them beat it out of her

Even though they tried … to beat it out of her till she was numb

She sang me a song

That crossed hills, valleys and unknown countries and nestled it deep into the safe soil of her body

She sang me a song

And now you…. you come along

And think it’s ok to reappropriate a sound so pure, so strong

But you can’t play theatre with our stories

My great great grandmother didn’t sing those songs in sugar cane; cotton fields and send them to me through generations for you to use them in a way that does not feature my voice

In a way that does not feature my body. The only instrument that can sing her song true

Because…

My grandmother looked like me and not like you

Harriet Tubman looked like me and not like you

I will not hold back my poetry as privilege is used to twist, turn, tell, retell this story

…our stories

That can only be carried by our bodies for it is through our bodies that they have been travelling through time for centuries

