One Last Sexy, Snazzy, Superb Fringe Calendar

Hot Pick of the Week: ‘L Word’ Screening Reboot on Sunday

Graphic Breea Kobernick

There it is: the last fringe cal of the DECADE. Thank you to past and present writers and readers of the fringe calendar. Thank you for making all my Carrie Bradshaw dreams come true.

Wednesday, Dec. 4

Duluth Av. is such a well-guarded secret. A free oyster party at Bar Suzanne is an even better one.

Thursday, Dec. 5

The Concordia student-run Visual Arts Visuels Gallery No.03 finissage starts at 6 p.m. The works of four artists are exhibited.

Friday, Dec. 6

Make your way to Notre-Dame-de-Grâce’s Shaika Cafe on Friday evening for the Soliloquies Anthology 24.1 launch. Buy a copy (its $5 or pay what you can) to support Concordia creative writers.

Saturday, Dec. 7

It’s going to be quite a packed night at Le Cagibi on Saturday. They are organizing a post-porn screening centering around the themes of prison abolition and nurturance. According to the event blurb, post-porn is “a wave of porn that came about to extend sexual and sensual narratives of what could be considered erotic as well as redefine bodies.” The screening starts at 8 p.m., followed by a DJ set at 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 8

Gather your queer/lesbian friends and head to Fabuleux Chez Serge 6 p.m. for the showing of The L Word’s reboot!!!!!!

Monday, Dec. 9

Queer Hoops organizes a weekly pickup basketball game held at a high school in St-Michel. It’s a beautiful opportunity for community building. Don’t hesitate to try it out if you’re curious, even if you have no experience!

Tuesday, Dec. 10

Don’t miss Senegalese photographer Ina Thiam’s passage in Montreal. Her work will be exhibited at the Clark Centre until Dec. 16. The artist will also be holding a talk on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

By commenting on this page you agree to the terms of our Comments Policy.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.