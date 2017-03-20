Nahm’sayin?:Gimme More Blanket Forts

Follow @kelseylitwin

Julian Bata @julianbata

As a kid, I built a lot of forts.

I would use just about anything that I could get my hands on: pillows, blankets, snow, toboggans, cardboard, and teddy bears. If it could be piled high enough for me to crawl underneath it, I’d build a fort with it.

But naturally, as I aged, a cardboard box or a couch cushion no longer sufficed. One wrong move and it would all come tumbling down.

But one material was always there for me. No matter what I do, no matter what questionable construction practices I use, I’ll always end up with a fort above my head. Blanket forts, thank you for continuously cocooning me.

Even with a blanket fort, you still get the comfort of pillows—your fort needs a base, after all. But knock into the wall of your blanket? No worries, it’s still standing tall. Blanket forts will be there for you when nothing else is.

Want to expand your fort to encompass a whole room? You can. To quote mathlete Cady Heron, “The limit [of your blanket fort] does not exist.” That’s what she meant, right?

You just need to turn a chair around, drape a blanket on top and there you go. Safety pin two blankets together and you’ve got yourself a penthouse blanket fort.

Pillow forts, you were good to me. I’ll always think of you fondly, but I’ve grown up and moved on. I’m older and wiser now, and I’ve seen the light.

By commenting on this page you agree to the terms of our Comments Policy.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.