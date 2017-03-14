Nahm’sayin?: Pillow Forts Are Way Better Than Blanket Forts

Julian Bata @julianbata

Look, I get the hype around blanket forts.

They’re easy to assemble, the malleability of a blanket allows far more room for creativity, and the thin blanket walls feel far less claustrophobic than a wall of pillows. Yeah, sure. Fine.

But those are the only superlative features that favour the blanket fort over the pillow fort.

Structurally, blanket forts just aren’t sound. They’re held together by thumbtacks and tape and require tables and chairs to keep them in place.

Whereas I for one don’t mind spending a half hour building a pillow fort if it means I can stay under it for eight hours watching basketball. I also don’t mind spending that same amount of time building a pillow fort to watch the Bachelorette for an hour before tearing it down.

Pillow forts are solid, efficient, and spacious. They can stand on their own—no thumbtacks, or any other supplemental materials required. If you invite several people in your pillow fort and it collapses, there is no threat of injury by thumbtack.

Instead, you’ll just be nestled in a pile of pillow rubble. Heavenly.

Do yourself a favour and make a pillow fort today.

