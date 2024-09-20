Take a peek at the Stingers’ upcoming noteworthy matchups

With the semester in full swing, here’s a look at the upcoming matchups for all Stingers sports

Stingers quarterback Olivier Roy loads up for a pass during the 2024 home opener against the Laval Rouge et Or. Photo Alice Martin

The Concordia Stingers teams have several interesting matchups in the coming weeks. Football, soccer, rugby, and hockey: these are games you’ll want to mark on your calendar.

Stingers Football

After losing two of their first three games of the season, the Stingers football team will host the McGill Redbirds in their Homecoming game this Saturday, Sept. 21. Both teams are 1-2 on the year and will be eager to get back to winning ways. The Stingers are 5-0 in their last five meetings against McGill, dating back to late 2021.

The Concordia Stadium will be packed for this massive rivalry game, and you certainly do not want to miss it, as many Concordia alumni will be in attendance. Doors open at 12 p.m. and the game will begin at 1 p.m.

Following Saturday’s game, the Stingers will be back in action on Sept. 29 to face the Laval Rouge et Or in Quebec City.

Stingers Soccer

The men’s soccer team have had a fantastic start to their season. After losing their home opener, they managed to win three straight. After their game against Laval on Sept. 20, the Stingers will have their fitness levels tested with their third game in seven days when they host the UQAM (Université du Québec à Montréal) Citadins on Sunday, Sept. 22.

The women’s soccer team is winless through five games, but will be eager to get to winning ways on Friday, Sept. 20 when they head to face the undefeated Laval side.

Stingers Rugby

Meanwhile, the men’s rugby team have had a rough start to their campaign, dropping their first two games. They will look for their first win of the season on Sept. 28 when they face École de technologie supérieure on the road.

On the same day, the women’s rugby team will hope to continue their strong start to the year and improve to 4-1 on the season when they face the Laval Rouge et Or.

Stingers Hockey

Hockey season is fast approaching. Before starting their 2024-2025 season on Oct. 19, the women’s team will face three teams outside of their conference in the Theresa Humes Cup. It’s a rare opportunity for them to go against teams outside of the Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec conference. Be ready on Oct. 20 when the Stingers begin their U Sports title defence against McGill in the team’s home opener.

The men’s team will play two more exhibition games before opening their season on Oct. 4 on the road against Queen’s University. Their home opener will be on Oct. 13 when the Carleton Ravens come to town.

To access the Stingers teams’ full schedule, head to the Concordia Stingers official website.

