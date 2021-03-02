Letter: Michael O’Hearn and Martin O’Connor Student Journalist Bursary awarded to Lorenza Mezzapelle

Congratulations to Lorenza Mezzapelle, arts editor at The Concordian, who has just won the Michael O’Hearn and Martin O’Connor Student Journalist Bursary for 2021. Lorenza is also a copywriter at the e-commerce luxury streetwear retailer SSENSE. 

The bursary honours Michael and Martin, who died with other students in a tragic car accident in 1974 and are deeply missed. They had worked on The Loyola News, the student paper at Loyola College, before it merged with The Georgian to form The Link

The bursary was created several years ago to inspire new generations of journalists. As a Loyola grad, a former editor of The Loyala News, and as a journalist who has worked at CTV News, CBC News, The Gazette, CJAD, and now at CNN International, I think awards like this remind us of the enduring importance of journalism when truth itself is under attack.  

We hope other Concordia University students consider applying for the bursary. 

Ken Ernhofer
Volunteer Member of the Bursary Board 
Loyola BA, 1974 
Editor-in-Chief, The Loyola News, 1972-73 

For 

David Moorcroft 
Founder of the Bursary and Volunteer Chairman 
Concordia (Loyola) BA, 1977 

Rich Bercuson
Volunteer Member of the Bursary Board
Loyola BA, 1974

