Letter: Julia Sutera Sardo Addresses Arts and Science Students

Arts and Science students,

I wanted to be the first to tell you that the next two weeks will be my last as the president of Arts and Science Federation of Associations.

As most of you know, I’ve humbly served ASFA in various capacities for two and a half years now. While this political journey has been absolutely rewarding, I have realized that I need to take some time for myself before I go off to law school in the fall.

I will continue to strive for gender equality and free menstrual hygiene products on campus, as well as remain involved in student politics through several of ASFA’s committees while maintaining all of my commitments on the Concordia Student Union, the Teaching and Research Assistants Union at Concordia, Faculty Council, and Senate.

You have all contributed to making my university experience as great as it has been by being the driving force behind all of my projects and ideas, and I will be forever grateful for that.

See you in the halls!

