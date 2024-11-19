Students host art market to save the CUCCR

Local artists advocated for the renewal of the Concordia University Centre for Creative Reuse

Students hosted an art market to save the Concordia University Centre for Creative Reuse on Nov. 19. Photo Geneviève Sylvestre

The Students for the Concordia University Centre for Creative Reuse (SFCUCCR) coalition hosted an art market on Nov. 19 to raise funds and awareness for the Concordia University Centre for Creative Reuse’s (CUCCR) possible closure.

Jonah Doniewski, one of the event organizers and a member of the SFCUCCR coalition, expressed how the community has been very receptive, going beyond his expectations, not only regarding the art market itself but also the fundraiser’s primary objective.

“People are angry, they're sad, they're heartbroken that this program might be closing,” Doniewski said. “We have over 700 testimonials—paragraphs of people saying, ‘We can't close this organization, we need it to stay alive.’”

A large banner that read “SAVE THE CUCCR” hung above the event space on the seventh floor of the Henry F. Hall Building, where the club’s fundraising art sale and exhibit took place.

Several booths lined the walls of the event space. The items on offer included the self-made creations of 17 local Montreal artists, free materials from the CUCCR, and free tea and coffee courtesy of The People’s Potato. Additional booths included a button-making station and a bake sale led by the Lost Things film, a group of students from Concordia’s film production program who encouraged visitors to trade their used items in exchange for baked goods.

Artist and film production student Hanna Chipman sold art prints at the market. Chipman estimated around 50 to 60 people visited her table, generating about $200 in profit.

“I wanted to do everything I could to help, and I had tons of prints,” Chipman said. “Going to the CUCCR and seeing what materials I can find definitely influences the stuff I want to make because art materials are so expensive right now.”

Proceeds went towards keeping the CUCCR alive, allowing it to continue its goal of diverting waste from Concordia’s waste streams back to student hands.

According to Doniewski, the CUCCR is one of the few organizations that encourages “actionable sustainability,” as opposed to pushing people to only think about it.

Many artists present at the sale highlighted worries concerning the affordability of pursuing their creative passions, fearing that they may no longer be able to afford the materials necessary to bring their artistic visions to life.

Clay sculptor and art education student Clare Collony said that being an artist adds even more costs to being a student, which is already expensive. “Art materials are really expensive, so being able to find sustainable, reusable materials—and having access to free ones—is so, so helpful.”

Concordia alumni Samita Mandjee echoed those sentiments, adding that repurposing materials is also an important source of inspiration for artists.

“I really, really think it should be an opportunity that stays here for others,” Mandjee said about the CUCCR.

For these artists, the CUCCR also provides a sense of community in an environment that supports sustainability and creative growth.

Doniewski said that fostering the centre’s sense of community is the best thing students can do to help keep it alive.

“Apart from signing the appeal and learning about what’s going on, adding testimonials to our [board], you can help by volunteering,” Doniewski said. “You can come to the CUCCR—that’s one of the best things you can do: show up and be part of that community.”